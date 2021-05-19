Cricket’s Next Multi-Billion Dollar Evolution

Sometime in late March 2021, Jack Dorsey’s very first tweet, dating back to 2006, sold for around Rs 20 crore. In April, a joke photo of ‘Disaster Girl’ sold for Rs 3.5 crore. There were groundbreaking deals with digital memorabilia reported around the world. They were sold as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

And in the world of cricket, there was a recent news report that an NFT platform for cricket is being launched. So we thought we’d dig a little deeper and spoke to Atul Srivastava, founder of Smart Cricket and Pruthvi Rao, CEO of Zebi. The view that comes across is that this is probably the biggest thing that happens to cricket, maybe as big as if not bigger than T20.

Let’s look back a bit on history. Don Bradman first started signing autographs for his fans, and someone realized that they were being sold to others for a high price. His broker immediately realized that there is a lot of value in ‘intangible assets’, not only as a collector’s item, but also as an investment destination. Since then, collectors and investors have created collections of a diverse array of memorabilia that have increased in value over the decades. This varied from ticket stubs to magazines to signatures.

But there was a catch. After the 1990s, when digital media became the medium of choice, no one could collect the iconic moments on that media. How do you collect an iconic tweet? A digital magazine? A digital ticket? This was not possible for a long time. We understood that technology is good for making copies these days, an infinite number of copies at almost no cost. And it is almost impossible to know one from the other. But it is the same technology that has made it difficult to limit this copying and distribution. And since that value is determined by scarcity, which means they all have zero value.

Now history is being recreated. Non-fungible tokens are digital tokens, a new technology that represents unique digital assets. Each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated or copied, making them rare by design. And that’s why these digital items can be bought, sold and collected for the first time. And it is significantly better than what was before. You can create collections, investment portfolios, virtual showcases and museums, and this is just the beginning.

For the first time ever, digital media will move from a distribution-consumption-based economy to a sell-buy economy. Not only can you view media, but you can also own media collectibles. The most important thing is ownership. For example, you can see the Mona Lisa and you can download copies of it on your phone, but you cannot own it. Only one person can own it, meaning only one person can trade it. Just like your home – just because many people can come to your home or view it from the outside, the ownership and financial benefit of buying or selling it is with just one person.

This opens a global audience to the value of being locked up somewhere in a safe. Imagine your match-winning shot is bought by someone in Japan and then traded with someone in Dubai moments later. You can now list your digital collectibles on this platform for anyone to come and buy. Extra money, without extra effort. The real unlocking of value that technology had created, but the same technology had prevented it from being made money.

Being digital has several advantages. Now these can be picked up on your mobile phone – anywhere, anytime. This means that they can also be traded 24×7. And problems can clearly determine how many limited editions there are. And most of all, there are Zero Fakes! All this makes it fundamentally revolutionary.

‘Opportunity isn’t just collectibles’

When we spoke to Pruthvi Rao, founder of Zebi, it was clear to me that this was only a fraction of the value that blockchain brings to the world of Cricket. Zebi, India’s first Blockchain company, has been building a blockchain for India since 2016 and is now partnering with Smart Cricket Global Ltd in the cricket ecosystem to launch it in a few weeks.

Their famous land record project won the Digital India Gold Award in 2019. Zebi already partnered with Smart Cricket in 2018 to launch India’s first NFTs in mid-2018. At that point it was way ahead of its time. But the time now seems right.

“The opportunity isn’t just collectibles. It’s just that collectibles have become a buzz and mainstream these days,” Pruthvi said. “Blockchain is doing to the world today what the internet was supposed to do 25 years ago. Ultimately, everything that exists on the internet today will move in one form or another to blockchain-based ecosystems.”

In fact, we learned that in 2018, all Pro Kabaddi League playoff tickets were issued as NFTs. I’m sure offerings like these will one day go mainstream too.

“We’ve been aggressive to be at the top of the technology curve when it comes to cricket by being the first in the world to use motion detection to make smart bats and other cricket equipment smart. is the right time to be part of this evolution that is just beginning, ”said Atul, founder of Smart Cricket. “You can think of literally anything that is digital – gaming, merchandising, licensing, esports, etc., all within the blockchain ecosystem. This makes it a multi-billion dollar evolution,” he adds.

With newer and newer technologies, the world has many new opportunities to show us, and today Blockchain is the next big revolution. It’s a reality. Some of us will be in denial for a long time, like some banks who took a decade to automate their files and systems. Those applying these new technologies will thrive and thrive. The same goes for the world of cricket.

We look forward to how this develops and would encourage the cricket fraternity to move quickly and be the pioneers in space. And because we are a collector ourselves and an avid supporter of new technology, we would like to use this to build my own portfolio of collectibles – in this new era.