How the life of a soccer scout changed during the pandemic | Football

It starts with an email. Attached are a number of documents, some of which were written by people who have not realized the inverse correlation between the length of a document and the likelihood of someone wanting to read it. No detail remains unprinted. I have to read it though and, 110 pages later, check the electronic box to confirm that I now know the corner flag sanitization regime. I am returning some important information: car registration, portrait photo, job title, blood type.

The confirmation email contains parking tickets and indicates which areas of the stadium have been designated as the green zone, open to all operational staff on a match day, the exclusive red zone, reserved for the players and coaching staff of the participating teams, and the Amber Zone, it’s for the media and people like me who visit scouts.

There will also be a health statement that must be completed on the day of the competition. When Covid-19 first broke out, some clubs were unsure how the virus worked, so they produced large amounts of online documents. You had to print the bill of health and hand it over physically when you arrived at the club, handling the same piece of paper and giving it back, which was the kind of absurdity that would drive my wife, a paramedic, apoplectic with rage; let’s enforce face masks and hand sanitizers, but then ask everyone to sign up with the same pen.

Now all health statements are online and do not become active until the day of the game. Some clubs have yet to figure out that for a 12:30 pm kick-off, the forms must be online earlier than 10:00 am for those of us needing to undertake a 200 mile journey. I had to fill out a form in the parking lot of the lot where I was present when I left home at 8:30 that morning.

My current role is that of Opposition Scout, which means looking at all the teams we will be playing. Where possible, this is the very last game before we play them, although there are some variations depending on the whims of the game schedule, now spread out over the week in front of television. I have to observe and assess the formation our next opponents use, their playing pattern and the composite elements of their performance, both when they have the ball and when they have to defend.

What can be learned from each opponent depends a lot on the team they are facing and how the game itself turns out. There’s nothing like driving four hours to a game and then seeing a player be sent off after 20 minutes to reduce your potentially point-winning rating to some scrappy footnotes.

Players seemed to end up with less fear and defenders threw themselves less aggressively at opponents

In order to maintain the integrity of the competition, each home club must provide six scout tickets for each match; one per club for each of the next three opponents for both teams in that match. Most clubs today use a lot more video technology in their match preparation, but there is still a desire to use experienced heads and eyes to add to the analysis by watching the match live.

When there were no crowds, up to 300 people attended each match, much of which is the media. On a normal match day with 20,000 spectators in the stadium, the various TV and radio commentary gets lost in the general hustle and bustle, but with nothing but three rows of empty plastic-wrapped seats between us, I could hear every prompting Vicki Sparks injects. in a dull 0-0 on a very cold wet night.

While games without an audience seemed strange to most fans and players, they weren’t entirely foreign to me. I’ve worked as a scout for over 25 years and have attended many reserve and under-23 matches in nearly empty stadiums where you can hear every last syllable a midfielder yells at a winger for once again making no effort to follow the opposing fullback.

I would arrive on the property through deserted streets, poles out of work as they walk along the roads like orange sentinels for a parade that doesn’t come. For the occasional local derby, a bigger police presence would look lost as they kicked themselves out with fans who had followed advice to stay at home. I had to provide photo ID to get through the first checkpoint at the edge of the stadium grounds, the flight attendant displayed amazing visual skills to align the eight year old photo on my driver’s license with the hooded masked person who previously crouched in the rain was sitting. him. Next was a temperature check to access the stadium itself and further verifications before getting a lanyard with my Amber Zone accreditation.

It was all very bleak. One club took the unusual step of playing the music at the same volume before the game as when there were 40,000 in the stadium. I had to hide in the hall to stop my ears from ringing before kick-off. There was also the surreal experience of witnessing a local derby to the accompaniment of a saxophone played on the street outside the ground, the sound of zoot pop tunes echoing off the facades of the row houses nestled next to the ground and echoing over the field.

As I watched the games, the players seemed to exit with less fear and defenders didn’t seem to throw themselves so aggressively at opponents. I believe the lack of fuss contributed to both, and something we had to recognize as we prepared and adapted our own drama philosophy and strategy, especially as it took longer. I witnessed 39 goals in the first eight games I attended at the start of the season, all with Premier League or Championship teams. This was not normal and the trend continued, with more goals but fewer shots on target.

My most recent game behind closed doors was no exception, scoring five goals. When the referee blew the whistle, I put my pen and notepad in my inside pocket and quickly left the ground. With no big crowds, it was no longer necessary to leave the game early to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Accreditations were picked up and I strode on, waving gratefully to the two boys sitting in a car at the entrance to the only occupied parking lot. It’s back to the highway a few hours and then more hours at home in front of a PC, ways to be finally beaten by a miraculous wave of Kevin De Bruyne’s right boot.