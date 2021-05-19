Mira Costas Giese claims the Bay League singles tennis title

by Paul Teetor

Peninsula Highs’ Sean Ferguson defeated Mira Costas Kelly Giese twice this season, earning Peninsula the Bay League title and pushing Mira Costa into second place. But Giese may have had the greater motivation when the two met for the third time last week this season, in the final of the Bay League Singles tournament at the Jack Kramer Club in Palos Verdes.

Ferguson was the first seed and Giese the second seed in a field of the top 16 players in the Bay League, which consists of Costa, Redondo, Culver City, Santa Monica, and the two traditional tennis powerhouses that attract the most top juniors. from the Kramer Club, the Peninsula and Palos Verdes.

I knew Sean is really good because he already beat me, Giese said. But I also knew that I really wanted to win this tournament. My two older sisters, Lindsey and Madison, played for Costa before I did, so I had seen all the plaques on the school wall of previous players who had won the Bay League tournament. This was something I’ve been striving for since I was a little kid.

Giese took the first set 6-3 by checking the baseline and dictating the rallies, but Ferguson fought back and took the second set with the same score of 6-3. That resulted in the super tie-breaker: the first to 10, with two points, wins the match.

Giese did not panic. He just thought a little more carefully about his tactics and strategy.

I knew I had to back him up, make him move more and unbalance him on more of his shots, Giese said. I saw that he really likes to run around his backhand and hit forehands, so I tried to work out the rally until I could exploit that tendency in his game.

As soon as the tie-breaker started, it regained momentum.

I started out pretty strong by taking him out and went up 8-2. But then he fought back to get to 9-7. At that point, I was just trying to maintain a positive mindset. I just had to keep adjusting to his playing style.

Which he did, capture the next point to win the tie-breaker and the whole tournament.

Costa boy head coach Mark McGuire said Gieses close win over Ferguson showed the growth in his game just in the past year as he went from Costas third singles player to the Bay League singles champion this season.

He played that game with a Mamba mindset, McGuire said.

Kelly is just a great guy who loves the game and works on it as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen, he said. He just keeps improving. He deserves all the success he has.

He has a great kick to serve and he is very athletic, said McGuire. But his real growth lies in learning to use his head, to think minute by minute on the field and figure out what to do in terms of tactics and strategy, he said. He has always been very athletic, but now he is also a thinker.

To reach the final, Giese had to win three matches on the first day of the tournament. I knew these were the best players in the Bay League, so I thought it was going to be a tough road to the final, Giese said.

In the first round match against Peninsulas David Hwang he played with a bloody knee.

I had a cut in my knee that was already covered, Giese said. We had a pretty good point when my front foot slid out from under me as I reached for a shot. My right knee cleared the track and blood began to drip down my leg. I had to wait until the end of the game to get a paper towel to wipe it off. Then the coach put a plaster on it.

In the second round Giese defeated Bodi Brannen 6-1 and 6-2.

But as he progressed to his third game of the day against Taki Shuda, from the peninsula, he got cramps. I made sure to eat a banana, and I got rid of the cramping pretty quickly, he said. He won that match 6-2 and 6-1 and then had one day to prepare for the final against the best seeded Ferguson.

He will move up to the regional CIF tournament next month.

Giese said that when he first learned to play tennis as a little boy, his grandmother Robin gave him some advice: Keep chasing that little yellow ball.

Grandma Robin has transitioned to that big tennis court in the sky, but if she was still around she’d be proud to see that he took her advice to heart.

