Cricket Australia discuss halftime David Warner, Pat Cummins for West Indies Tour: Report







Cricket Australia (CA) discusses plans to give David Warner and Pat Cummins a rest for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies for family reasons. If both players are indeed given a rest before the tour, it could alleviate some players’ discontent with Warner, sparked by Cameron Bancroft’s comments about Sandpaper Gate, Sydney Morning Herald reported. Both Cummins and Warner have been named to Australia’s 23-man provisional squad for five T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies. However, CA is talking about giving these two some time off so they can spend time with their families. Australian players have been left uncomfortable after Warner’s manager, James Erskine, came out openly to say that the Sandpaper Gate was mistreated and the truth will eventually come to light. However, it is not clear whether Erskine spoke on behalf of Warner or not. He had previously announced that Warner would reveal the details of Sandpaper Gate in a book after he retires, according to the Sydney Morning Herald report. Previously, Bancroft had given an interview to the British daily The Guardian, in which he had hinted that all four bowlers involved in the 2018 Cape Town Test had knowledge of the ball being tampered with. With Bancroft’s recent comments about the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, the episode has once again become a talking point in the cricket world. And the Cape Town Test bowlers came out with a statement slamming past cricketers and pundits who said they felt the bowlers would have been aware of the plan. Previously, Cricket Australia’s Integrity team had contacted Bancroft to see if he could provide more information on the matter. He replied in a conciliatory manner, also indicating that he had no significant new information to share with the board. He told Cricket Australia that he supports the investigation and is satisfied with the result. As a result, the case is unlikely to escalate. Promoted In March 2018, Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper in a test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident was later billed as the “ Sandpaper Gate ” and is considered one of the darkest moments in Australian cricket history. Topics mentioned in this article

