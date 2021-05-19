2021 French Open odds, picks, top predictions: Proven tennis expert says Daniil Medvedev is ready for upset





Although the tournament has been postponed by a week from the original timeslot, the 2021 French Open will kick off on May 24. Roland Garros will host one of the sport’s signature events and Rafael Nadal leads the way. Nadal has won the French Open 13 times and is the betting favorite to claim another title in 2021. William Hill Sportsbook puts Nadal at -120 in the latest French Open odds for 2021. Nadal set an impressive overall record of 100-2 in the French Open, illustrating the tough battle ahead for the rest of the French Open in 2021. After Nadal, Novak Djokovic +300 is ranked # 2 in the French Open 2021 favorite and top ranked player in the world. Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas both come in with odds of +600. Before you pick a 2021 French Open for the men’s champion, you need to do that look who supports Sean Calvert. Calvert is the famous handicapper named Stan Wawrinka by winning the 2014 Australian Open 60-1. In 2019, Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who follows their choices is way up. Now Calvert has taken a closer look at the last French Open 2021 field and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all of his choices and analysis on SportsLine. Top French Open predictions for 2021 There is much debate about the value of Nadal as a favorite, but Calvert sees no value in Daniil Medvedev. He is a strong all-round player, as evidenced by his number 2 world rankings. He even made it to the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 event on clay in 2019 and is still among the top players in +2500 betting. However, Calvert blurs it and does so aggressively. Calvert says Medvedev has “only a slightly better chance than me of winning the French Open”. The draw could swing slightly in Medvedev’s favor, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome his shortcomings in this area. Seeing a top player at +2500 might be tempting to his face, but not in this situation. How to choose French Open for 2021 Calvert likes several long shots, including one that would pay off in a big way. He is “peaking at the right time after missing much of the early season due to injury,” said Calvert. He shares here who it is, and all of his choices. So who will win the 2021 French Open? And what huge long shot could the crown take? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s betting on the 2021 French Open, all from the renowned tennis expert who called Wawrinka to win the Australian Open at 60-1.









