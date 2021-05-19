Good news and bad news for Boston Bruins D-Men





It was a bit of good news and bad news for the Boston Bruins in the health department after their Game 2 win against the Washington Capitals. The bad news is that big, heavy D-man Jeremy Lauzon (right-hand man) has already been banned from game 3 against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The fact that he’s already out for tomorrow’s skate, and that he’s missed two games after being hit by a Justin Schultz slapper, points to an injury that might keep him out of the game for a while. OUCH#NHLBrowns Jeremy Lauzon hit by this slacker.

@BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/jlo9BNYS5h Here’s your replay (@HeresYourReplay) May 16, 2021 He will not be available [for Game 3]Bruce Cassidy said. He’s with an injury every day. The likelihood of Lauzon having a broken hand / finger continues to increase as he misses more games and gets excluded earlier and earlier #NHLBrowns https://t.co/FiFkcTiUwa Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) May 18, 2021 The 24-year-old Lauzon missed a month during the regular season with a broken left hand, and the young defender struggled a few weeks after his long absence due to an injury. Lauzon’s absence means Connor Clifton will get some more playoff time in the Boston Bruins lineup after playing a tough, confident game against the Capitals in Game 2 with four shot tries, one hit and one blocked shot in 14: 37 ice age in the first period. [He did] really good job. He was caught on the wall once in the second period with a rimmed puck where he was wrong [TJ] Oshie, but his partner played quite a bit to get him out, Cassidy said. That was the only time he really got out of position. I thought he was doing a really good job of staying clean and that was the question. I have framed [the assignment to Clifton] so, you gotta be physical, Cliffy. That is part of your game and it has to be done tonight. Don’t be reckless and when you have the puck understand what they are trying to do in the neutral zone. He kept himself very well. The good news for the Boston Bruins? Kevan Millers’ significant amount of time lost during the first period of Game 2 was not related to knee problems, but was instead because the stubborn, rugged veteran D-man took a nasty cut after throwing a hit in the opening minutes of the contest. Miller returned for the last two bouts, finishing with 10:30 Ice Age while playing important minutes on the penalty kill in the big win. He’s good to go. He got a nasty cut from one of the hits [he made]. It wasn’t his previous injury, which was good news, Cassidy said. It was sewn up and went back out. It’s a bit sensitive today. But he should be fine tomorrow, assuming there are no problems with that. Bs bank boss said he did not determine any changes to the Boston Bruins line-up for Game 3 on the basis of any health problems following Monday evening’s victory in Washington.







