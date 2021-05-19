Toni Kuko talks about the basketball making Hall of Fame

Croatian basketball legend Toni Kuko will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at a ceremony in September in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Split native will join Dino Raa (2018), Draen Petrovi (2002), Kreimirosi (1996) and coach Mirko Novosel (2002) as the only Croats to date in the prestigious hall of honor. Croatia is now second, behind the US, with the most players in the hall of fame.

On Wednesday, Kuko spoke to the press of his old club KK Split in his hometown of Split.

I am glad I got this news in my hometown of Split, in this gym where it all started just a few hundred meters from my house. I am glad this happened while my parents were still alive. My dad was the one who got me into the sport and took me to Hajduk, Jugoplastika, water polo and table tennis, which I trained for basketball, Kuko said at the start of the press conference.

Kuko says he hasn’t thought about who to present him at the ceremony in September.

I have an idea, but I will not mention it yet as I have to ask them first, there are many candidates.

The former Chicago Bulls star says he first got a call from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorft to let him know he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was followed by a phone call to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to confirm the news.

Since then, Kuko says the messages and phone calls have poured in with congratulations. When asked if his former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen was among those sending his congratulations, Kuko said the story of the two getting along was more media hype than reality.

Our relationship has never been bad. I always say that in my freshman year, Scottie helped me more than anyone at the Bulls. He helped me with all kinds. We never had a problem. The media blew things up, maybe he will be one of those who will present to me, I have to ask first, said Kuko.

The 52-year-old, who says entry to the Hall of Fame is the greatest recognition one can receive in the sport, says he will never forget the start of his career in Split.

When I come here all the memories come back, I remember the training and how much time I spent here. I remember people who helped me because no one can succeed alone.

Kuko says that while he can’t return home to live at this point, he’s not ruling it out in the future.

I always come back to Split, I was born here and nothing will change, I spend a lot of time here. Returning for good is not currently possible, but maybe at the age of 65 to retire here. The climate in Split suits me, it is better than minus 30 in Chicago. Six months here, six months there would be ideal.

When asked to name his ideal starting 5 of players with or against, Kuko said Iverson, Jordan, Pippen, Rodman and Olajuwon were his picks.

Already inducted into the FIBA ​​International Basketball Hall of Fame, the Croat was one of the first established European stars to play in the NBA, and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1996 and 3 NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

He has won a number of accolades during his distinguished career, including three-time Croatian Sportsman of the Year, FIBA ​​World Championship MVP, four-time Mister Europe Player of the Year and a double Olympic silver medalist.

Full press conference in the video below.