Sports
Bruno Fernandes is determined to end the season high as he watches the Europa League trophy
Bruno Fernandes is determined to end the season on a high note by adding a Europa League winners medal to his second consecutive Manchester United Player of the Year award.
The Portuguese playmakers’ name echoed in Old Trafford on Tuesday night as 10,000 fans retreated to a site that had been empty for more than 14 months.
Edinson Cavani welcomed the supporters back in style when he scored an outrageous 35 yards shot, but United’s futility in front of goal was exploited by relegated Fulham in a 1-1 Premier League draw.
Chelsea’s win against Leicester later that night confirmed United as runner-up in the Premier League, but helping the club to their first trophy in four years is central as the season draws to a close.
Fernandes will play a key role against Villarreal next Wednesday, with the 26-year-old desperate to add to the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award he took home on Tuesday.
It means a lot, he said after winning it for the second season in a row. I’ve always said that individual trophies are very good for players.
It lifts you up, of course. I would never say I don’t want individual trophies.
(But) it’s no more important to me than a group trophy, a team trophy, but it’s always important.
It’s something you do well, you do your game really well, you do the right things, it means you can do a little bit more, you can improve a little bit more.
But at the same time it means that people like you, the way you play, the way you try to help the team, the way you do things, so that’s more important to me.
But more important than that is winning a trophy at the end of the season and this is all about this because football is a team sport and for me it’s about winning trophies.
United are favorites on their way to Poland’s showpiece, despite a draw at Old Trafford against relegated Fulham, adding to the home defeats against Leicester and Liverpool.
Sunday’s trip to Wolves offers the chance to end the Premier League season unbeaten on the road and give them a timely shot in the arm, but Fernandes doesn’t believe their stuttering form will advance to the final.
No, the final is a different game, he told MUTV. But the most important (thing) now is that we’re focusing on Wolves, a tough game.
We know they defend well, we know they have quality in the team.
We just have to go there and win the game and then think about the next one.
While the Fulham draw will soon be forgotten, the return of supporters and Cavani’s stunning cut-off effort from distance will be remembered for a long time to come.
Really good to have the fans back, he said. We know how important they are to us. Frankly, everyone is disappointed that they are not giving them better results.
I think the performance was there, was good, but not enough.
Anyway, we tried our best to get a better result for them, but today it was not possible.
I think they saw a little bit of Cavani today. This is what he is capable of, this is what he can do and so I hope they will see it more and more this season.
Fulham hopes to build on the positive display on Tuesday when Newcastle visits Craven Cottage, where fans will be in the stands for the final game before Scott Parkers’ squad returns to the championship.
Defender Tim Ream said it was good. We came here to work on a few things. We wanted to be brave, keep the ball and make our way onto the field and create good opportunities for ourselves, as we always want to do.
Especially coming here with fans in the stands and grabbing a point is quite pleasant.
As nice as it is to play away from a stadium full of United fans, it is nice to hear the voices, the chants and the booing. We were discussing it in the changing rooms that we cannot wait for on Sunday.
Press Association
