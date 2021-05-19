Al Batt: Did you hear that … cricket? – Austin Daily Herald

Echoes from the Loafers Club

I eat an apple every day.

Do you think an apple a day keeps the doctor away?

Only if you have a strong throwing arm.

Riding through Bruce’s ride

I have a great neighbor named Bruce. Thoughts come to mind whenever I pass his ride. We watched softball games. In fact, we watched granddaughters play softball. The doctor is in 8th grade and the lawyer is in 7th grade. My wife had bought a bottle of water from a convenience store. It was a brand she preferred. According to the website, Smartwater has now expanded to include a range of smart hydration options for every occasion, hydration to support daily replenishment, active performance, healthy living, and moments of pause and recharge. My wife tried the strawberry flavored edition. She had previously only swallowed the plain, unflavored variety. She found that she didn’t care about the strawberry blackberry product. Smartwater works. She had gotten smarter.

My mother-in-law recently passed away. Anyone who has searched a junk drawer knows that there is magic in finding things you weren’t looking for. I wasn’t looking for a mother-in-law, but I got one that I cherished.

Softball redux

I like to watch softball and baseball. I saw a live cricket match and I think I enjoyed it. The sample was too small to be sure and I wasn’t always sure what was going on. Baseball has changed from playing and following in my life. I’m not a big fan of the designated hitter rule. It skews the records. Both baseball and cricket have endless statistics. Cricket has a bowler on a pitch and wickets that can be bad. It has a googly. I had to look that up. A googly is a ball that is thrown as if it breaks one way and the other. One day I watch another cricket match. For now, I listen to the crickets singing in my yard and watch softball and baseball.

Customer comments

Albert Lea’s Rick Draper said his attorney had told him there is nothing more arguing between heirs than who gets the John Deere riding lawn mower.

Mary Steil from Faribault wrote this about her mother. One of her favorite sayings was, If you don’t know what I’m thinking, I’m not going to tell you, which was perfectly sensible back then, but now it’s a huh?

A truck driver with stories

I was talking about things in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Lost Colony of Roanoke Island is the name given to the 115 men, women, and children lost through history after settling in Dare County in 1587. John White, the leader of that colony, went back to England for more supplies, but the Anglo-Spanish War delayed his return to the colony.

When he returned, he found an abandoned settlement. The only clue to the colonists’ fate was the word CROATOAN carved into a fence. I remember hearing this in school. Their disappearance was declared a mystery. In 2020, a few discoveries near Roanoke Island confirmed the theory that the settlers were being assimilated with Native Americans. Croatoan was the name of an island south of Roanoke, now called Hatteras Island, where a Native American tribe of the same name lived.

Bad jokes

Have you read Marx? Yeah, I think they’re getting out of the wicker chair.

I dropped my mail to the floor. One package said do not bend. I don’t know how to handle it.

Silence is golden unless you have children. Then silence is suspicious.

Not having to wear a mask all the time is a good thing, but it will halt my burgeoning career as a ventriloquist.

Notes of nature

Kathy and Daryl Paulsen from Geneva found a young owl in their garden at Easter. Great-horned owls are early nesters. A great hornet takes about a month to incubate its eggs, so if it laid eggs in January, it would be young in February. After hatching, the female keeps them warm for the first two weeks. After that, the nestlings can usually stay warm on their own, as long as we don’t get extremely cold temperatures. Young owls roam from the nest to nearby branches after 6-7 weeks, but are not adept at flies until 9-10 weeks old. They become branchers. They can fall or be blown out of a nest. The adults keep an eye on the grounded juveniles and feed them during this time. Adult owls are well camouflaged and it is easy to spot someone watching. If you find a fluffy owlet alone, it is generally best to leave it that way.

Meeting postponed

Any idiot can go through a crisis, the everyday life that wears you out. Anton Chekhov