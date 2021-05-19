The Recorder – Bulletin Board: Frontier Youth Football Association applications Saturday

The Frontier Youth Football Association will hold registrations for its Pee Wee, Junior and Senior divisions on Saturday, starting at noon under the tents at the Frontier Regional School. Full registration can be done on Saturday or online.

Athletes who qualify in the second through eighth grades are eligible.

The Frontier Youth Football Association is also organizing registrations for the first annual golf tournament, to be held at the Crumpin-Fox Club on Monday, June 28. All proceeds will go to the youth soccer program, which costs $ 125 per player and $ 500 per team, including green fees, a cart, gift card, and food. There will also be a 50/50 lottery.

golf

CCG

Susan OConnors’ net score of 66 was good for first place in the top flight of the Womens 18 Hole League at Greenfield Country Club on Tuesday. Tina Browne had the low gross score of 79 in the top flight.

In the second flight, Alane Smith and Irene McDonald were in joint first place with a net score of 81. Irene Woods had the low gross score of 97.

On Monday, Chris Eugin had the highest score of 22, followed by Donna Woodcock with a 20 in the Patty Berg Flight of the 9 Hole Womens League at the Country Club of Greenfield.

Kathy Nicoll took first place in the Nancy Lopez Flight with a 19, followed by TC Emerson with an 18. Liz Kay and Lisa Sullivan took first place in the Lorena Ochoa Flight with scores of 16 and Wanda Pyfrom took first place in the JoAnne Carner Flight first place with an 11. Maureen Barclay was second with an eight.

Donna Mowrys’ score of 10 was the best in the Annika Sorenstam Flight, followed by Nancy Hawkins with an eight.

Edge Hill Mens League

Zach Bitzer’s plus-5 point quota topped the field in Tuesday’s Edge Hill Mens League. Dave Cote had the low gross (36) and Bitzer had the low net (30), while Jeff Carantit was closest to the pin at number 10.

In the B division, Jon Sonntag posted a quota of plus-5 and had the low net (30), while Junior Riveras 44 was the low gross and Mark Graves was closest to number 16 (3-1).

Youth baseball

GML

Preston Charboneauwas 3-for-4 with a homerun, Jackson Baker was 4-for-4 with three doubles and Alan Fontaine added two hits to help Pioneer Valley Tire beat Ruggeri Real Estate, 16-13, in GMLB action Tuesday.

Colin OConnell was 3-for-3 to pass Ruggeris, while Jack Collins had two hits and Quincy Audet had a hit and defended well.

In other Single A action, Wesley Darling had three hits, one a homerun, while Declan Thompson tripled, brought in a double and three runs, Lucy Burnap had four hits and Fred Burnap had three hits to lead Bobby Cs DJ Service to a 19 . -15 win over Fitzgerald Real Estate on Tuesday.

Luciano Stoffolano and Ian Degan each had four hits for Fitzgerald, and Noah Stoffolano and Gabriel Tidlund recorded three hits.

In a Majors match, Gilmore and Farrell defeated New Fortune 10-1, with Evan Tsipenyuk taking the win on the mound, Chase Zraunig hitting safely twice and Nico Siano, Tsipenyuk, Juleyen Laughren-Carter, Bodie Burke and Tad Loud all safe beat.

For New Fortune, Mason Fiorey hit a homerun while Caleb Dillensneider and Aiden Shea each had hits.

Newt Guilbault

Max Brunette hit a homerun in the park while Nolyn Stafford, Ethan Damkoehler and Jaiden Lapointe added hits to lead Greenfield Savings Bank to a 5-2 win over Booskas Flooring on Monday in a Newt Guilbault game.

Julian Kaiser and Joseph Bobala each had an RBI-double for GSB.

Frontier Cal Ripken

Leland Murphy had a few hits and an RBI, Adam Paul had a single and double and Ronnie Bagdon hit a home run in the park to lead a comeback for Delta Sand and Gravel against Wilcox Builders, but the game was called due to darkness with the teams tied 10-10.

Nick Constantine had a few hits and Griffin Casey struckout Wilcox four.

Softball for young people

GGSL

Cobi Tyminski and Kendra Steiner each had two hits, giving Descavich a 15-6 victory over Camelot Carpet Cleaners in the GGSL Ponytail action on Tuesday.

Also contributing offensively for Descavich was Lucja Yagodzinski (single, RBI), Haddie Connelley (RBI) and Charlee Vera (RBI).

Camelots Olivia Lemay had two hits and one RBI, while Madison Lemay (double, two RBI’s), Tayler Bergeron (hit, three strikeouts, pitching), Chloe Bigelow (hit) and Sophia Hall (hit) all helped their club.

Elsewhere, Alaina Toothaker finished with four hits and Ava Martin scored three hits to drive Precision Driving School past the Greenfield Elks Club, 7-1, in GGSL action Tuesday.

The Elks were led by Lexi Hawkins with three hits. Amelie Gauthier had two hits and Hayley Deleo also had a hit.

In action from Monday, Precision Driving School and Gilmore and Farrell Insurance played to an 8-8 draw.

Ainsley Martin had four hits and batted in a few runs and Alaina Toothaker had a trio of hits and an RBI for Precision. Rian Farrell had a two-run double and Bristol Stevens had an RBI single for Gilmore and Farrell.

Co-ed softball

Jay Avery had three hits, including two doubles, while Dustin Olson and Wally Gagne each had two hits, as Worth Your Wiles Detailing defeated Liberty Tax 6-1 in a Greenfield co-ed softball game on Tuesday.

Leann McCollum had two hits for Liberty in the loss.