Women’s tennis goes to NCAA quarter-final game against No. 18 Washington & Lee





MIDDLE COUNTRY. Conn. After a highly successful first two games of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the No. 2 nationally seeded Wesleyan women’s tennis team will enter the national quarter-finals with a match-up for Monday at 8:30 am against No. 18 Washington & Lee. The match takes place at the Tennis Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tennesseee. The Cardinals are in the midst of their national title defense as Wesleyan made an exciting attempt to win the first national title in program history in 2019. Posted programs serving as host sites for NCAA First through Round Three, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the selection committee to go to predetermined locations for the opening of the game in the 2021 NCAA tournament. To serve as host, Wesleyan traveled to Rome, Georgia for the start of the national tournament, dominating both their opponents in the Second and Third Round. Wesleyan (8-0) started his title defense on Friday with a match in the second round against 2021 Landmark Conference champion Moravian. In what was the first ever meeting between the two programs, Wesleyan thoroughly dominated the game as the Cardinals swept the three double points with a cumulative score of 24-2, while dominating singles even more as Wesleyan dropped just three games in total . in the six combined games before the clinch point was made. That 5-0 win for the Cardinals marked the fifth consecutive contested season. Wesleyan has won at least one NCAA Tournament game. Get on ?? pic.twitter.com/nXqm2Wis4l Wesleyan Athletics (@wesleyan) May 14, 2021 It was more of the same for the Cardinals in the match in the third round when Wesleyan passed No. 5-0. 23 Linfield drove to advance to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. The 5-0 sweep represented the sixth 5-0 win for Wesleyan in an NCAA Tournament game and the first-ever for the Cardinals in the third round or later. In another first meeting of all time, Wesleyan dominated much to the extent they did in the win over Moravian when the Cardinals again scored all three double runs, this time by a combined margin of 24-5. In the singles section, both Venia Yeung ’22 and Katie Fleischman ’23 dropped just three games apiece as the 2021 All-NESCAC First Team selections won the fourth and fifth run to capture the game for Wesleyan. The Cardinals are 8-0 so far in 2021 and have a 12-game win streak dating back to the 2018/19 season. Wesleyan has beaten the ranked opponents in five of their eight games (Williams 6-3, Amherst 7-2, Middlebury 7-2, Tufts 6-3 and Linfield 5-0) played this season. This is Wesleyan’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, all of whom have come under the ninth-year-old head coach Mike Fried . Coach Fried has changed the schedule in his time at the helm, as Wesleyan qualified for the NCAA tournament only once before coming. He helped the Cardinals to the program’s first-ever national title, the first female team sport to win an NCAA championship in school history in 2019 with 5-4 upset victories over national powers Emory and Claremont Mudd-Scripps in the semifinals and championship rounds. Yeung, Alexis Almy ’22 and Kristina Yu ’22 all contributed significantly to that title held two years ago and are back to help lead the Cardinals in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Elite 8? be bound to pic.twitter.com/6tTQMdiZqq Wesleyan Athletics (@wesleyan) May 15, 2021 Looking ahead to next week’s quarter-finals, the Cardinals will face No. 18 ranked Washington & Lee, representing a third straight first opponent for Wesleyan. The Generals took the Elite 8 after a 5-1 second round win over TCNJ, followed by a 5-2 third round win over No. 24 Denison on Sunday. Washington & Lee have a storied history in women’s tennis as the generals hit 27th NCAA Tournament while this is the first quarter final the team has made since 2011. The Generals have advanced to the national title game six times in the program’s history, winning their first NCAA Championship with a 5-2 win over Amherst in 2007. Washington & Lee have won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference 17 consecutive seasons. Monday’s quarter-final winner will advance to the NCAA Semifinals on Tuesday to face No. 12 winner Kenyon vs. No. 15 Mary Washington. Wesleyan appears to be advancing to just the second NCAA Final 4 appearance in program history







