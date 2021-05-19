Avs Playoff Notebook: Bo Byram is allowed to play

Not many regular players took part in Colorado Avalanche optional practice today, but Bo Byram was one of them. In fact, Byram has been given permission to play for the Avs again.

Will he play in Game 2 of the Avs’ first-round playoff series against St. Louis tonight? I doubt it. Jared Bednar doesn’t usually make line-up changes after his team wins, and betting Byram to a Game 2, when the last game he played against Vegas on March 25, may be asking a little too much.

Still, it should be nice for Bednar to know that he has the fourth overall pick from the 2019 design at his disposal if needed. Conor Timmins played alone eight minutes, 44 seconds in Game 1 and he would probably be the guy I’d say got out of the lineup in favor of Byram, 19.

But again, I doubt Bo Byram is playing in Game 2. Timmins is a right-hand man and I know Bednar likes to have a few in his lineup. Timmins has also been playing fairly well lately, although there were a few hiccups in his game last night. Timmins threw a blind backhand pass through the center from behind his net in the first period, which was picked up by the Blues and led to a good scoring opportunity. That could explain why Timmins’ playing time seemed to decrease after that.

Here’s Jared Bednar on Bo Byram: “I think he gets to play, and he’s an option to play when we want to use him.”

Byram’s absence has always been listed as due to an upper body injury, but it does not take a rocket scientist to conclude that he was likely concussed after a jump from Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar in that March 25 match. Just like Matt Calvert did, Byram wears a pink-tinted visor, designed to act like sunglasses to protect against the glare of arena lights, which can aggravate concussions.

NOTEBOOK:Bednar said he wants his team to get a better start than in Game 1. “Bit of a slow start, gave up some good scoring opportunities.” That also applies in general. “The last half of the second period I didn’t like our game at all. We haven’t managed the puck well enough. There are some tweaks and corrections we need to make. We ran back for pucks, we wandered back a bit and invited pressure and then didn’t get out. I think you need to have a little more urgency to go back for pucks and make sure our puck game is cleaner. … Blues coach Craig “Chief” Berube said David Perron will remain in the Covid-19 protocol. He is not expected to play in Game 2. Many believe that he is in fact in St. Louis, in quarantine or close by. … Bednar said that while Patrik Nemeth had some turnovers last night, he remains firmly in the lineup because of his work on the penalty kill. “He’s doing things on the PK that none of our other D are doing.” … Alex Newhook said of his first NHL playoff game, “The intensity level is definitely going up. … I am quite focused on what the task is now. It is really only hockey. I just want to do what I can to help the team in the playoffs. “… Timmins to the audience last night:” It was certainly noticeable to us as players. I think it gave us an edge over them. “… Cale Makar said it felt like it was ‘wrapped up’ in the building last night.