Trends in the sports sector include the implementation of virtual reality for a superior viewing experience





Global Sports Market – Opportunities and Strategies – Global Forecast to 2030 The Business Research Companys Sports Market Report – Opportunities and Strategies – Global Forecast to 2030 LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Sports organizers implement virtual reality (VR) technology to enhance spectator experience at sporting events. Virtual reality generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. This is especially helpful during the pandemic! Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the spectators’ viewing experience by allowing them to virtually walk around the stadium or track and watch the game from different angles. For example, the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs was broadcast in VR. NASCAR has created an interactive fan zone on the racetracks with the implementation of virtual reality. The global sports market is expected to grow from $ 388.28 billion in 2020 to $ 440.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the fact that the companies are rearranging their activities and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had previously led to restrictions on social distance, remote working and the closure of commercial activities that resulted operational challenges. The market is expected to hit $ 599.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Read more about the global sports market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-market North America is the largest region in the global sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region, accounting for 30% of the world market. Africa is the smallest region in the global sports market. Major companies in the market include Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, Futbol Club Barcelona SL, Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich AG. The global sports market is segmented by type in spectator sports, participation sports and by source of income in media rights, merchandising, tickets and sponsorships. Sub-segments covered are sports teams and clubs, racing and individual sports, golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, bowling centers and other participation sports. Global Sports Market – By Type (Participating Sports, Spectator Sports), By Revenue (Media Rights, Sponsorships, Merchandising & Tickets) & By Region, Opportunities & Strategies Global Forecast to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides an overview of the sports market offers, expected size of the sports market and growth across the market, sports market segments and geographies, sports market trends, sports market drivers, constraints, leading competitor earnings, profiles and market shares. Request a sample of the global sports market report:

