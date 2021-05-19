Colorado and St. Louis Clash in Game 2 on Wednesday

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist, while Gabriel Landeskog completed a “Gordie Howe” hat-trick (goal, assist and fight) and registered three runs (one goal, two assists). St. Louis net less Jordan Binnington made a postseason career-high 46 saves on 50 shots, and Jordan Kyrou scored the club’s only goal.

The Colorado Avalanche looks set to extend its lead in the series when it faces the St. Louis Blues at the Ball Arena on Wednesday in Game 2 of the first round. The Avs took a 4-1 win in Game 1 on Monday.

Colorado beat the Blues 50-23 in the game, going 1-for-3 on the power play, killing each of his two penalties.

After the performance, the clubs will travel to St. Louis to continue the series on Friday and Sunday at Enterprise Center for Games 3 and 4.

Avalanche against St. Louis Blues Ball Arena | Denver, Colo.

COLORADO-ST. LOUIS CONNECTIONS

Avalanche defender Erik Johnson was named # 1 overall by St. Louis and played for the 2007-2011 Blues… Colorado ahead Carl Soderberg was drafted in the second round by the Blues in 2004 … Avs assistant coach Ray Bennett spent 10 seasons on the Blues coaching staff (2007-2017) … Jared Bednar was the head coach of then American Hockey League daughter of St. Louis in Peoria for two seasons (2010-2012) … Blues center Ryan O’Reilly was the second round of the Avs (No. 33 overall) in 2009 and started his career in Colorado … St Louis forward Jaden Schwartz played two seasons at Colorado College (2010-2012) and teammate Tyler Bozak skated for two years at the University of Denver (2007-2009) … Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery spent five seasons as head coach of the University of Denver. Denver (2013-2018).

HISTORY

The Avalanche has an all-time 6-1 record against the Blues in the postseason, as the club has won four consecutive matchups going back to Game 4 of the 2001 Western Conference Final. In that series, the teams’ first meeting. in the playoffs, Colorado took Game 1 and went on to win the best-of-seven set in five games.

Nathan MacKinnon (two goals, two assists), Gabriel Landeskog (one goal, three assists) and Mikko Rantanen (two assists) have all had at least one point in each of their two postseason-games against the Blues. All three players picked up an assist in the first round robin game in the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers and linked that to multi-point efforts in Game 1 on Monday. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer sports a 2-0 score when they face St. Louis in the playoffs, posting just two goals overall and a 0.964 serve and 1.01 goals versus average.

ROSTER REPORT

The Avalanche held optional practice on Tuesday, and head coach Jared Bednar said the club will move to Game 2 without further injuries. Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad returned to the line-up on Monday after missing the end of the season with respective lower body conditions.

INJURY UPDATE

Bowen Byram (upper body): Exempt to play, according to Jared Bednar

(upper body): Exempt to play, according to Jared Bednar Matt Calvert (upper body): long term

(upper body): long term Devan Dubnyk (COVID protocol): Removed from NHL COVID list and participated in Monday morning’s skate and Tuesday’s optional workout

(COVID protocol): Removed from NHL COVID list and participated in Monday morning’s skate and Tuesday’s optional workout Pavel Francouz (lower body): Expected to return completely healthy next season after surgery earlier this year

(lower body): Expected to return completely healthy next season after surgery earlier this year Erik Johnson (upper body): May return late in the postseason

Logan O’Connor (lower body): long off after surgery

SCOUT THE BLUES

St. Louis has an 182-218 all-time record in the postseason and a 2-8 in the last 10 matchups. Jaden Schwartz (26 goals, 28 assists) is the active leader in the playoff scores for the Blues, while Vladimir Tarasenko (33 goals, 16 assists) and David Perron (13 goals, 22 assists) are in second and third place On the current selection.

Jordan Kyrou scored his first postseason goal in Game 1, with assists from Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas, each taking their first points of the 2021 postseason. So far, the Blues have won 53 percent of the face-offs, going 0-for-2 for the power play and 2-for-3 for the penalty kill (66.7 percent).

(AVS) PLAYER TO WATCH: MIKKO RANTANES

Mikko Rantanen started the postseason of 2021 well by registering two assists on Monday in Game 1. It was his 14th multipoint appearance in the playoffs and his seventh in his last 10 postseason-games. The forward is currently on a career-high 11-game point streak going back to Game 3 against the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. so far.

Rantanen scored 13 goals and 28 assists in 34 post-season games and held the 12th most points (41) in Avalanche history (since 1995-96). The native of Nousiainen, Finland, has averaged 1.21 points per game in his playoff career, ranking second in team history and third on the franchise’s scoring list.

(OPPOSITE) PLAYER TO WATCH: JORDAN BINNINGTON

Jordan Binnington was one of the best Blues players in Game 1, despite conceding four goals. The netminder got 50 shots and made a career-high 46 saves, with the most stops in one game in the postseason this season.

Binnington has always appeared in 32 post-season games, with a 16-16 record in his career, 2.80 goals against average and 0.906 bait percentage. The 27-year-old was a pivotal part of the 2019 St. Louis Stanley Cup run, scoring 16-10, scoring 2.46 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage in those playoffs.

NUMBERS GAME

16

Winning the first game of a best-of-seven sets, the Avalanche has won 16-of-21 series since moving to Denver in 1995-96.

27

The Avalanche’s plus-27 shot differential is at the top of the NHL this postseason. The club defeated St. Louis 50-23 in Game 1, tied for the second-highest shot difference in a single playoff matchup in franchise history.

57

Nathan MacKinnon’s 57 postseason points are the eighth in franchise history, when the forward passed Claude Lemieux (55) and Adam Deadmarsh (56) with his three-point outing (two goals, one assists) in Game 1.

NOTEBOOK

Colorado has a 12-4 record in Game 2s of the opening round series since 1995-96, with a 7-3 score in the last 10 such matchups … Hosting the Blues in the post season, the Avalanche holds a perfect 5- 0 record … The Avs’ 33.3 power-play percentage ranks second in the league … Philipp Grubauer ranks second in the NHL in both goals-against-average (1.00) as rescue rate (0.957-tied). Grubauer will skate in his 21st postseason game Wednesday in an Avalanche jersey, the second-most since the team moved to Denver … Colorado has a record of 66-43 in playoff home games (since 1995-96), averaging 3.08 goals and 2.38 goals conceded per game in such matches … Gabriel Landeskog became the first Avalanche player to register a “Gordie Howe” hat-trick in the postseason since Mike Ricci did it on April 16, 1997 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarter-Finals at McNichols Arena.