England and Wales Cricket Board reports an annual loss of 16.1 million





The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported a loss of 16.1 million ($ 22.5 million / 18.5 million) for the past financial year, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic reducing the organization’s cash reserves to 2 .2 million ($ 3.1 million / 2.5 million). ). Cricket as a whole in England and Wales posted a revenue loss of more than 100 million ($ 141 million / 116 million), although a worst-case scenario was avoided as a full international men’s program and a solitaire women’s series were held in bio-secure bubbles. Scott Smith, chief financial officer at the ECB, said: “This has been a challenging year, but by organizing international cricket and taking decisive action early in the pandemic we have been able to support the network and a worse financial scenario. “There will remain significant uncertainty over the next year, but we hope that we can deliver another full summer of cricket – and with the crowds starting to return from next week – we will be able to protect the revenue we need to generate to invest in the growth of our game. “ The loss of 16.1 million comes a year after the ECB posted a profit of 6.5 million ($ 9.2 million / 7.5 million), while cash reserves have fallen from more than 70 million ($ 99 million / 81 million). million) in 2016. The ECB’s revenues decreased by 21 million ($ 30 million / 24 million) to 207 million ($ 293 million / 240 million) last year, with the delayed launch of The Hundred and the associated costs of setting up and maintaining the bio-safe international bubbles. factors. The ECB’s financial statement notes: “ This decline in revenues and profits reflects the significant impact Covid-19 has had on the ECB’s finances, largely due to the delay of the ECB’s new competitor, The Hundred, until 2021 and the added costs of creating biosecurity. environments to hold international cricket in a pandemic environment. “







