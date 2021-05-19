Washington Football Team signs young DB Chris Miller





ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football Team is adding more depth to their high school by adding a young one-year veteran, Chris Miller, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals. Miller, 23, was pulled from Baylor last year and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, but was later released and caught with the Tennessee Titans exhibition squad before joining the Cardinals, who saw him off Monday. Known as a fierce hitter in Waco, Miller had defended a total of 177 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and six passes over four full seasons and 40 games played. READ MORE: Morgan Moses Heading Out? He ran a 4.61 40 with 12 bench reps, a 35.5 vertical and a wide jump on 133. According to his NFL.com Concept profile from a year ago“Miller doesn’t believe in half measures, playing with frenetic energy and a voracious desire to attack football.” That’s the good part. Here’s the bad. “He plays with very little self-control, leading to bad corners, missed tackles and, in 2019, three penalties,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. Miller is considered a bit of a tweener, somewhere between a corner and a security, and competition in that particular area is fierce, especially when it comes to security. As of now, Washington has Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett, Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves all vying for probably four places. READ MORE: Landon Collins shows off progress On the corner, the WFT has William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Benjamin St-Juste, Greg Stroman, Darryl Roberts and others. It’s a long shot for Miller, but the competition races are changing and that’s the best chance he has right now.

