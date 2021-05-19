The Tennis Conversation: Casper Ruud on clay, golf and an ass-kicking | TENNIS.com

Casper Ruud has 29 defeats in his young ATP career on both hard and clay courts. The difference is that he has 21 wins on one surface and almost three times as many on the other.

The 22-year-old Norwegian’s comfort on gravel has been evident from his early days. And with his 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren in the second round of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, Ruud improved to 58-29 on the slow surface. On gravel, Ruud has turned up in the pros and reaches higher and higher milestones every year. In 2017, he reached the semi-finals of the Rio de Janeiro ATP 500 as a 208th-ranked wildcard; in 2018 he won his main table debut at Roland Garros; in 2019 he contested his first ATP final in Houston and advanced to the third round of the French Open.

Last year, before the pandemic forced tennis to stop for five months, Ruud took it one step further to take home his first ATP trophy in Santiago. And in September, at the rescheduled Internazionali BNL DItalia in Rome, he advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal after ousting number 8 Matteo Berrettinifor another scoop, a Top 10 win.

As Ruud shares in our last TENNIS conversation, after that week in the Foro Italico he thought to himself, “Will this be a one-off hit, or will this happen again?” If what the 22-year-old has done prior to this year’s French Open is any indication that he will reach the Masters 1000 semifinals in Monte Carlo and Madrid thanks to five Top 20 wins (including No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas) and the improve his career-high ranking to No. There are still plenty of hit parades for Ruud in Paris and beyond.

No one knows when, and if, well will return to normal. From the outside, it looks like you’ve really gotten to grips with how to adjust since the reboot. What was the key to you in rolling the punches? Is that just naturally in your DNA?

RUUD: Well, we’re all here to get to work. This is our job to play tennis and to be here to focus. And if you’re an athlete, we say it’s normal to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Because you always have to take care of what you eat, what you do. And you always prepare for the next competition, I would say, and you try to get your body the best you can and your shape the best you can.

We are usually in big cities. Walking around and dining in a restaurant a bit has probably changed the most. And the lack of fans at most tournaments is also a big change for us. But in the end, we’re here to get a job done. And the day passes pretty quickly when you play a match and play a tournament. Since you are doing all of these things, you have to prepare. Our work usually means that we have to rest a lot between matches. So for me I have not felt such a big sacrifice. The hardest part, I think, is that you’re always a little bit scared of getting infected.

Speaking of sacrifice, the European gravel swing will be greatly reduced in 2020. That is not the case this year. For someone who likes this part of the calendar, has that given you extra motivation to perform well after seeing what it’s like to have it taken away?

RUUD: Yes. Last year it was hard to accept or admit that we had to take a break and that there were no tournaments from Indian Wells until we started again in Cincinnati. And those months are a very exciting time, especially for me, who likes to play on clay. There were many tournaments in Europe where I come from and they were canceled. And I was in good shape. I had made two finals in my last three tournaments when they ended the tour. I won my first title … I was really looking forward to playing the main draws in the clay court events and the grass court events during spring and summer in Europe. And it was all taken away.

So that was a bit difficult. I think I’ve kept the motivation for these tournaments for over a year now. I think I would say I am twice as motivated as last year. And I think that’s something that I use well to my advantage. Because I know that most people on the tour prefer to play on a hard court. They may not be as motivated as I am at the clay tournaments.

Your week in Monte Carlo: where does that stand in terms of the strongest representation of what you can produce on clay?

RUUD: It was one of my best weeks. And a week in which I had many good victories. Three Top 20 wins in a row, where you beat a Top 10 player and defeat the defending champion. It was a great feeling. This gave me a lot of confidence. And last year, when I made the semifinals in Rome, you say, “Oh, is this going to be a one-hit wonder, or will this happen again?” You have to take care of your chances.

And in Monte Carlo I think I have proven, also for myself, that I can do that and can compete well on this surface. That’s the most important thing to know, that Rome was not just a one-off.

You have taken positive steps forward with the majors every year. The same can be said about your play away from gravel. How have you progressed as an athlete and found ways to raise your own bar?

RUUD: I think about, say, two or three years ago, that I improved both physically and mentally, and now I’m stronger. I have more knowledge now than I was three years ago, and I am more mature. I think I also believe in myself a little more than I did three years ago. And that of course comes when you improve and when you get higher in the rankings. You also gain confidence.

I feel more complete and of course I am a better player than I was three years ago. And that’s the way you want things to go. Hopefully I can say the same in three years. But it doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. Now I’ve gotten to a point where they’re only about 20 guys to me, and those 20 guys are really good players, the competition just gets tougher and tougher as you progress. So it [might] not that in three years, when I’m 40 or 50 or 80 or even 200. Hopefully I won’t get hurt. But you have to count on something to come. Hopefully I am even higher in the rankings, but there is no guarantee at this point. And I think that’s what makes this sport so exciting and special.

Switching: who on tour do you think is specifically an underrated practice partner on clay?

RUUD: Every time I practice with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, he tends to kick my ass. So I’d say he’s my biggest practice rival. It’s either very close or he kicks my ass. It is rare that I win the training.

He may be a bit of an anonymous player to many tennis fans. He is not the greatest player with the quickest shots, but he is a very good gravel player and a nice guy. He also taught me some things on the clay court. I’ve known him for a while and he’s always good to practice with.

Do you have a routine when it comes to food at Roland Garros? Obviously, restrictions and precautions have influenced this, but are you someone who likes to serve the same meal or speed up the pace?

RUUD: Usually I mix Asian or Italian. I may eat some steak after a game to get some protein. But usually it is usually Thai, Japanese or Italian.

Just before a game, I and many other players are generally very clean. Just rice or pasta with some chicken maybe, but not too much sauce, just to get some carbohydrates and energy. You hope you don’t play for long, but you have in case you need a lot of carbs.

Finally, it is time to take you on the spot. Who do you tip to win this weekend’s PGA Championship?

RUUD: In golf you definitely have your ranking. But it is a bit different from tennis. When there is a golf tournament, you feel like almost anyone can win. While in the last 15 years in ATP tennis, only three or four boys have actually won the biggest tournaments. So it’s a little bit different, and harder to predict.

I like DJ (Dustin Johnson), Justin Thomas and of course Rory (McIlroy). And I also like the way Bryson (DeChambeau) has changed his game a bit. Any of those four to win. And I must say my countryman, Viktor Hovland. I have to choose one, I have to choose it. I almost forgot about him a little bit there[gelach]but he’s always on my list for a bet on golf.