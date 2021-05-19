City provides updates on major construction projects – Tallahassee reports









During the City of Tallahassee Budget Workshop on May 19, elected officials received an update on major construction projects. These projects include the Tallahassee Police Headquarters, the Northeast Senior Center and the Lake Bradford Fire Station. Tallahassee Police Headquarters On January 29, 2020, after a two-year public outreach, the City Commission selected the former Northwood Mall Center as the site for the new Tallahassee Police Headquarters. An Architect and Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) was competitively procured. We are working on a conceptual design and a master plan. Demolition of the existing structure will start in May 2021 and will take approximately 8 to 10 months, depending on tenant occupancy. Programmed in the five-year capital plan to be funded with bonds, this project requires long-term debt financing that will be repaid through debt service payments from the general fund over several years. Police operations are expected to begin at the new location by 2024. Northeast Senior Center In June 2019, an architectural firm was selected to design the new facility on six acres donated by Premier Construction on Welaunee Boulevard in the Canopy development. The new facility will model a complete Senior Center with a wide variety of program offerings and services. Program spaces include a medium-sized conference center, lifelong learning, a wellness center, fitness equipment, an art studio, an inviting lobby and event space, a card and games room, and a gym large enough for six pickleball courts, two basketball courts , several table tennis tables and two volleyball courts. In November 2020, a construction management company was selected through a bidding process. Construction is expected to begin in late 2021. Currently, a total of $ 17 million is planned to be funded from the 2020 sales tax extension for the construction of this new facility. Paid out of annual revenues, a sales tax pledge would provide the additional debt capacity to move forward with this long-awaited addition to the Parks and Recreation system. The city’s partnership with the Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation has been a successful model for the existing Senior Center, and staff are working closely with the Foundation to ensure the same success for this new facility. Fire Station on Lake Bradford Road On January 20, 2020, the City Commission ordered the staff to initiate design and master planning services for the new 17 Fire Station and Community Resilience Center in the former wastewater treatment plant on Lake Bradford Road. This new facility will improve response times for fire and other emergency services on the south side of the city and increase the percentage of the city covered by Advanced Life Support (ALS) fire stations. On March 24, 2021, the city committee approved the evaluation committees’ recommendation to award RFQ-028-21-CC for architectural services to the highest-ranked company, Architects Design Group. The contract is currently under negotiation and once it has been implemented, spatial needs assessments will begin with the relevant city departments. Programmed in the five-year capital plan to be funded with future capital bonds, this project requires long-term debt financing that will be repaid through debt service payments from the fire and general funds over several years.











