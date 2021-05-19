Sports
Hoffmann, Rothstein named Big Ten Athlete, Coach of the Year
19-5-2021 11:00:00 AM
// Chad Shepard
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Following the program’s memorable performance at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday (May 16), the University of Michigan’s No. 6 rowing program was awarded a senior post-season conference award on Wednesday (May 19) Annika Hoffmann and head coach Mark Rothstein.
Rothstein was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the sixth time in his career, while Hoffmann was named Big Ten Athlete of the Year.
“It is exciting for our team and for Annika to receive these Big Ten awards,” said Rothstein. “We are extremely proud of everything she has accomplished, and she has taken a big step this season to help the success of our first Varsity 8 boat.”
“Annika is a key member of our senior leadership group, and it is no surprise to us that her last season was her best. I like to say that our program is always better when it is led by seniors, and Annika is one of those leaders for U.S.”
On his own admission, Rothstein shared the credit with his staff.
“I’m lucky to have the best group of assistant coaches I can ask for Liz Tuppen, Emily Sugiyama and Dan Harrison“he said.” The way we run our program is each critical to our success, and this team and this season are not the same without all of the contributions they make to help Michigan Rowing perform at its best. “
Rothstein’s honor is the sixth of his career (2000 [co-], 2001, ’04, ’12, ’19). Under his leadership, UM has won or came second in 16 of the 21 Big Ten championships. Michigan has top-10 rankings in preseason four out of the past five years and has been a top-seven team all year in 2021.
At the Big Ten Championships, Michigan medaled in all seven events, with a team record of six gold medals (1V8, 2V8, 1V4, 2V4, 3V4 and 1N8) and one silver medal (2N8). The six victories at the event are one of the best programs, overshadowing the four boat victories UM had in 2019. Michigan’s 191 runs marked the second consecutive year that UM has achieved a new best score for the program at the conference regatta. It is also the second highest score in the history of the Big Ten Championship.
Hoffmann’s honor marks the eighth time a Wolverine has been named Athlete of the Year. Previous winners include Caroline Hendershot (2019), Kendall Brewer (co-2018), Happy Mueller (2012), Heather Mandoli (2004), Erin Kopicki (2003) and Kate Johnson (2000-01).
Originally from Geelong, Australia, Hoffmann has been a contributor to the Wolverines since she came on campus in the fall of 2017. Hoffmann has always rowed in the 1V8 and 2V8 boats, and exclusively in the first since the start of her second year. She has won Big Ten gold (1V8, 2019) and silver (2V8, 2018) ahead of this year’s team and boat titles with a bronze medal at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
This spring as a senior, Hoffmann rowed up and down the lineup, settling into the final month of the regular season and at the Big Ten Championships. Hoffmann is the team’s fastest starboard rower in pairs. Out of the water, she graduated with degrees in political science and comparative literature. Hoffmann has been appointed to two CRCA All-Academic teams and has been named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar twice. She also received NCAA Elite 90 at the 2019 event thanks to a pristine 4.0 points average.
The Wolverines are now continuing their preparations for the NCAA Championships, which will be held in Sarasota May 28-30. UM will compete in the 13th consecutive NCAA regatta and the 21st overall.
