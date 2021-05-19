Pakistan Cricket Board is indefinitely postponing the tournament due to operational challenges





The cricket fraternity’s hopes of watching the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) crumbled as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the tournament indefinitely. This year’s tournament came to an abrupt end due to a handful of COVID-19 positive cases emerging within the biobubble. The PCB cited the operational problems as the reason for the delay. Only 14 games of the PSL’s sixth season were possible before the PCB postponed the tournament indefinitely. Notably, the board today convened a meeting with all franchises to make a decision on the league’s remaining games. The authorities considered moving it to the UAE due to the virus outbreak and they were equally positive about getting permission to do so. In a corporate letter to the PCB, all six franchises asked to move the contest to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders. Nevertheless, a prerequisite set by the UAE government was to ensure that every stakeholder involved in the competition had to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It would always be an issue because for every team and broadcast member from around the world, the rollout stages or campaigns of vaccination vary. Another major challenge is addressing the travel arrangements with different restrictions that apply in the UAE for flights from different countries. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete HBL PSL 6: Wasim Khan Previously, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan claimed that there are huge challenges to be resolved in the coming days as they trust the UAE to complete the 2021 edition. Khan announced that the board will conduct a detailed financial and risk assessment, along with a cost analysis, before reporting to the franchises and confirming the venue of the event. “We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors. While the UAE has emerged as a preferred location, a number of challenges remain and will be resolved in the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6. The PCB will conduct a detailed financial and risk assessment, as well as a cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then assess before confirming a decision on the location of the event. , “Khan said earlier. Also read: Asia Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket is calling off the tournament due to COVID-19 threat







