Freiermuth has a true love for football

You often hear college football coaches talk about how much they love one of their players who has just been drafted by an NFL team, how much they respect them, and so on.

But when you hear Penn State Coach James Franklin talk about tight Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, you know he speaks from the heart.

Franklin is in a relationship with Freiermuth, a relationship that goes beyond the way the two interact with each other on the football field and spills over into their families, including his wife Fumi and daughters, Shola and Addison. He smiled and laughed as he shared a story about the Franklin family teasing Freiermuth after his new touchdown pose, and even gave me a look at what it was like when he was in his office in State College, Pa. Was talking through zoom.

“We have a very close relationship,” Franklin said with a smile. My wife and daughters have a great relationship with Pat. He kind of started this crazy touchdown thing when he scored and crossed his arms. His grandparents didn’t like it at all. My wife and kids knew that, and they took it. a picture of them all doing the Pat Freiermuth pose and we sent it to his mom and dad and grandparents, and they weren’t happy. ”

Joking aside, Franklin really has the utmost respect for Freiermuth, who has a fondness for football that can’t be found in every player.

“Pat loves football,” said Franklin. “There are a lot of people these days who love soccer and the things that come out of soccer, but Pat loves the game. They also love the things that come out of soccer, but they don’t necessarily like the dirty, gritty, monotonous work they need, making them special in any trade or business.

“It’s like going to a basketball court in America, every kid trying to dunk or shoot the three, but no one is out there to shoot dirty shots. Pat is that type of guy. He goes out and work on all the details, fundamentals, enabling highly successful athletes to be consistent and productive. ”

It’s that love, that attitude, that work ethic that made Freiermuth a perfect choice for a two-time team captain, and someone his teammates couldn’t say enough about during his time there.

“He has a very good perspective,” said Franklin. He gets along with everyone in the locker room. He looks at things and sees the game from a leadership perspective, similar to how coaches do it. He’s what I call a culture rider. You can’t have enough guys like Pat. He immediately, without playing on the field, makes your organization better just by how he goes about his business. ”

Last year, there were rumors that Freiermuth would be opting out of his final season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Big Ten initially announcing they would postpone the 2020 season until next spring. But those were just rumors. His parents fought tooth and nail, along with many others, to get the Big Ten to change direction, starting the season late, but still playing.

The only disappointment for Freiermuth last season was that it ended early for him due to an injury, even though he played through it for several weeks.

“Halfway through our season, he injured his shoulder and played in several games with an injury that would keep most of the boys out,” said Franklin. “I think that shows Pat’s toughness. It shows that Pat played for our team and what that meant for our program.

“It also had an impact on Pat’s legacy here. We’re talking about leaving a legacy. The tightness we have in our program right now, there’s a lot of conversations on the field, in the conference room, how Pat did his business. I think. that he did is just someone who understands that he is going to put the organization first.

“Pat is self-aware, he understood what he had in mind. Pat is going to be primarily about the Steelers organization. He understands winning, and what it takes to win, and the sacrifices that need to be made. That’s why I think. that the Steelers got a great one.