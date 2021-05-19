Dallas will host a new men’s pro tennis tournament from 2022 to replace the New York Open





NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 25: John Isner of the United States strikes a forehand to Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece on Day 6 at the 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2020 in New York City's Queens neighborhood.

ATP tour via Getty Images

Professional tennis returns to Dallas for the first time since 1989. Starting in 2022, the Dallas Open will replace the New York Open as an ATP 250 men’s tennis tournament at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex in SMU. The event, sponsored by GF Sports & Entertainment, will take place February 6-13, 2022 and will feature more than 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals and be televised worldwide to more than 100 countries. The Dallas Open will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and one of only 10 state-side total events. Formerly held as the New York Open, the tournament is one of the longest-running US tournaments on the ATP Tour. The New York Open, which took place at the Nassau Coliseum from 2018-20, was the only other pro event for men in New York in recent years, besides the US Open, but never really caught on and struggled to attract fans . The event’s history includes some of the top names in tennis, including legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang and Andy Murray, and a current generation of stars like Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and Reilly Opelka. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “I am delighted to have an ATP Tour event in my hometown and to show Dallas to the other players on the tour,” said John Isner, Dallas resident, currently No. 34 in the world. The Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex is a premier venue, players will really enjoy playing there in front of a knowledgeable audience. I am also proud that the Isner Family Foundation is one of the non-profit partners for the Dallas Open, and I look forward to the positive impact the event will have on the local community. “ The Isner Family Foundation, founded by Isner and his family, will serve as a non-profit partner for the event. The Isner Family Foundation provides financial support to qualified families to obtain necessary things such as meals, clothing, transportation, convenient accommodation, car seats and medical supplies while their children are in the care of Childrens Health, one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric patients. providers in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas. Opened in 2015, the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex is a premier, first-class facility with both indoor and outdoor courts and a training center. The Dallas Open marks the return of ATP Tour-level tennis to Dallas for the first time since 1989. The World Tennis Finals Championships were held in Dallas from 1971 to 1989. The tournament was held at SMU’s Moody Coliseum for nine years from 1971-79 before moving to Reunion Arena in 1980, until its final year in 1989. The week-long Dallas Open tournament will showcase top talent as well as men’s singles and doubles, as well as local youth and collegiate tennis teams as part of GF Sports & Entertainments’ commitment to growing the sport and the next generation build players. It’s exciting to have ATP Tour tennis to Dallas, a city with such a rich sports culture and strong roots in tennis, said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. This is a significant opportunity for tennis to continue to engage its passionate American fan base and we look forward to seeing the Dallas Open settle into its new home from next season.

