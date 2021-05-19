Smithsburgs Taylor Ziegler, 11, selected for elite USA Hockey Camp

Taylor Ziegler is a fixture at the Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex.

She can even feel at home on almost any ice.

With skates, a stick and a puck, the 11-year-old from Smithsburg stands in her natural habitat and at the top of the food chain.

Ziegler, a fifth-grader at Old Forge Elementary, is one of the top girls’ hockey players in the US in her age group.

She was recently selected as one of 20 girls in the country, born in 2009, to attend the USA Hockey National Player Development Camp at Bowling Green University in Ohio from June 27 to July 2.

Ziegler is the first Washington County player, male or female, to be selected for the national camp.

Shell represents the Southeastern District (comprising 12 states, from Maryland to Florida) after its successful tryout on April 17 in Leesburg, Virginia, where about 50 girls her age were invited, but only five made it.

Obviously, it’s no surprise to hear about her future goals: Play Division I in college and go to the Olympics, she said.

How did this start?

Her father, Chad Ziegler, is the hockey director of the Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex.

Sometimes I would come with him and ask if I could watch the exercises, Taylor said. And one day I said I wanted to try it, and I got hooked.

Fast forward five years, and she’s become a left wing.

Last season, she led her 12U girls squad the Tri-City Eagles from Laurel, Maryland to the Chesapeake Bay Hockey League title, recording team heights in goals (36) and assists (15) in 20 games.

Her father was the coach.

She is a good leader. She was an assistant captain as a minor, as one of the younger children on the team, Chad said. She works hard, puts in a lot of energy. She is a high-end skater with good attacking instincts and skills. She definitely has the work ethic.

Taylor also played in Tri-City’s best 12U boys’ team last season.

Ice Age

Taylor is out on the ice at least five days a week in between workouts, practices and competitions.

Her No. 1 strength?

Speed, I think, she said.

She also quickly gave back and helped with the new Learning to Play Hagerstown Ice Rink program.

Kids come out and we teach them hockey basics, Chad said. And then there’s the youth rec league, and she usually comes out and coaches and / or referees, sometimes plays goalkeeper, a little bit of everything. The new girls will follow her a lot.

Back on the road

It’s no surprise that it takes a lot of travel to be at the highest level of a youth sport.

Last weekend, the Zieglers were in Michigan, where Taylor played for the Mason Dixon Elite, an all-star girls’ team, helping Chad coach.

We were on the road a lot, Chad said. But it is good for her. She enjoys it.

When she rejoins the Tri-City Eagles 12U girls’ team next season, there will be even more travel involved.

The team is leaving the Chesapeake Bay league to play an independent AAA (top tier) schedule.

They play against the best teams from around the country, Chad said.

Coming up

Taylor said the Pittsburgh Penguins are her favorite hockey team.

She also loves football and somehow finds time to play for a Smithsburg Youth Athletics team.

But she knows that hockey is her future, one that still looks brighter for girls like her.

Women’s hockey is certainly growing. It’s certainly on the rise, Chad said. It’s getting bigger every year, especially since the US team won the Olympics (in 2018).