Couple of St. Tammany Girls claim state tennis titles – Crescent City Sports





All 15 high schools in St. Tammany Parish have tennis programs and a few of them excelled at the recent LHSAA State Tennis Championships held at Heard Stadium on the ULM campus. In Division I Girls, Mandeville freshman Natalie Devraj won the singles and claimed the state title. During the tournament, Devraj was never challenged. She went 6-0, 6-0 in the first two rounds, then she went 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals she won 6-1, 6-1 and in the final she again dominated 6-2, 6-0. Devraj also won the Division I Regional Tournament for Region 3, held at the Pelican Athletic Club in Mandeville, hosted by St. Paul’s High School. The girls and boys at Mandeville High both finished third on the team that scored for Division I. In Division IV Girls Slidell area, First Baptist Christian’s Maddie Scharfenstein won the singles title. Scharfenstein, a junior at FBCS, managed to get through the first three rounds without being seriously tested through the first round 6-0, 6-0, the second round 6-2, 6-0 and the quarter-finals 6 -2 to win. 6-3. That changed when she faced Avery Lewis or Christ Episcopal. Scharfenstein was able to pass Lewis 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the final where she would face even tougher competition from sophomore Brooke Powers, a Lewis teammate. Powers pushed Scharfenstein into a serious fight, but Scharfenstein was able to claim the state title, 7-6, 6-4, with Powers earning second state. Scharfenstein had previously defeated both Lewis and Powers in the Division IV Regional Tournament for Region 4 held at Cross Gates Family Fitness hosted by Pope John Paul II High School. In the girls’ team scores for Division IV, Christ Episcopal claimed the state title and FBCS came in third. In Division IV boys’ team scores, CES claimed state Runner Up honor. In singles Ben Chandler of CES was second in the state and in doubles CES’s Dylan Burdett and Kai Harrison also took second place.

