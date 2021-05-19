Bucknell Field Hockey receives NFHCA Division I Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year





Credit to Bucknell Athletics Communications LEWISBURG, Pa. Bucknell’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA Division I Coaching Staff of the Year Mideast Region on Tuesday. It is the first-ever regional Coaching Staff of the Year award for the program, which won the Patriot League Championship and a first-round NCAA tournament game in April. The six recognized regional coaching staffs were selected by majority vote of their regional colleagues. Led by head coach Jeremy Cook and assistant coach Alexa Ostoich , the Bizon put together a six-game winning streak this spring after starting the season 0-3. The six wins included the first Patriot League Championship win, a 2-1 overtime over best-seeded Boston U. and an NCAA Field Hockey Tournament triumph over Atlantic 10 champion VCU, setting Bucknell ready for an Elite Eight game with No 2 Michigan. Bucknell placed four student athletes on All-Patriot League teams in the spring of 2021, and two Bison made it to the Academic All-League list. In addition, four players were awarded All-Tournament and senior status Kaelyn Long was named the Patriot League Tournament MVP. Bucknell has enjoyed consistent success since Cook’s arrival in 2008. The team has qualified for the Patriot League Tournament in each of Cook’s 13 years and has led Cook de Bison to the title game five times. With six more wins this season and an overall record of 120-116, Cook is now eight wins away from Heather Lewis for the most coaching wins in program history. Cook already has the best winning percentage of any previous coach who was with Bucknell for more than two seasons. He is adding the Mideast Coaching Staff of the Year award to a Patriot League Coach of the Year award he received in 2014. Ostoich joined the Bison in January, and her help was critical to the Bison’s championship. Ostoich arrived at Bucknell after coaching internships at Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and Shock Field Hockey Club in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. She built a successful playing career at Old Dominion from 2015-19, contributing to two appearances in the Big East Tournament. . Ostoich’s sister, Catherine, is the head hockey coach at Central Michigan. Bucknell’s coaching staff now has a chance to win the NFHCA Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year award, which will be announced during a live virtual awards ceremony on June 15. GO TO BUCKNELLBISON.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos