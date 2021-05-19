KYUEM – Malaysia’s Premier A-Level College





Kolej Yayasan UEM (KYUEM) is a world-class university of applied sciences with Cambridge International Fellowship status. Our A-level results are of primary importance and have improved over the years. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, our performance from A * to B class was 92, 93 and 96%. In this period, the data of A * and A grades are 74, 78 and 82%. The% data for 2018 and 2019 were obtained through research, while those for 2020 were obtained through CAIE Award. In the past 3 years of exams, 2017 to 2019, 10 of our students were the best in Malaysia in individual A subjects, and another 12 were the Top in the world. The vast majority of KYUEM students then gain entry to their first or insurance choice of leading universities on the international scene. In 2020, 92 of our graduates enrolled at Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, Kings College, University College (all in London) and LSE. In the same year, 19 of our seniors were offered places by Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, University College Berkeley and UCLA. In the past 3 years, an average of 92% of graduating seniors have received an unconditional offer for higher education after publication of their A-level. Learning from books and acquiring grades alone are not enough. Our students are expected to develop an enviable set of skills that will prepare them for higher education and the professions of their choice. Through frequent and rigorous assessments and a holistic approach to learning through dialogue and collaboration, KYUEM encourages its students to excel in communication, teamwork and leadership. Our wide selection of clubs and associations offers the opportunity to develop and pursue interest in sports, culture, debate and politics. Students here interact with their comparably high-achieving peers, all of whom have met our challenging entry requirements as strong achievers at the SPM or IGCSE level. KYUEM teachers are highly experienced, more than 80% of them have more than 10 years in the profession. More than half of our teachers have postgraduate qualifications – PhD or Masters degrees. We only offer CAIE International A levels taught by teachers, usually one third or more of whom are expats. Our teachers are dedicated and diligent and our students benefit from an extensive network of pastoral support from house parents, teachers, guards and matrons. The students can also count on an elected student council and tuition fees. All involved share a common desire to develop the academic, cultural and social balance that so often leads to success in life. Each student in our full boarding school has their own bedroom in a villa, an apartment or a chalet. We are convinced that privacy-oriented study and a certain degree of independence allow. Each student is allowed to eat 3 times a day in our dining room or in the subsidized cafeteria. Our students enjoy a wide variety of sports. Our multifunctional hall is equipped for badminton, squash, table tennis and strength training. Our outdoor courts are designed for basketball, netball, tennis and volleyball and our field for football and rugby. We also have an Olympic-size swimming pool. With newly renovated classrooms, an information center, lecture halls, cyber lounge, science laboratories and a grand hall with a capacity of 1000 people, we aim to meet all the needs of our students. We have a Surau for the daily and Juma’at prayers of our Muslim students. After 18 months or 2 years at KYUEM (we offer courses of both duration) our students usually maintain contact with us through our active Alumni Association. Through this group, current students receive advice from former students about living and studying abroad. We are open to applications for our next 2-year study program beginning the end of July 2021. For more information, please contact our Marketing Department on 03-64601234 or visit the College’s website: www.kyuem.edu.my







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos