Steve Stricker says Tiger Woods is “completely rooted” in the preparations for the Ryder Cup





While Tiger Woods is far from a guarantee of participation in the Ryder Cup in September, Steve Stricker indicated that he is involved in the preparations for the event. Getty images Tiger Woods won’t be playing it in a professional golf tournament for the foreseeable future, but the prospect of serving as this team’s vice captain for the US Ryder Cup is still in play. US Captain Steve Stricker has told the media ahead of the PGA Championship that he has spoken to Woods about preparations for the Ryder Cup as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car accident in February. Rickie Fowler provides an update on Tiger Woods’ condition after the Masters visit Through:

Dylan Dethier



“I talked to him, [but] I don’t know if we’re still there to commit to him, ”Stricker said. ‘He still has a lot going on and he feels great. … We had a Zoom conversation with him last week and it looks like he’s in a better place. While it’s too early to say if the 15-time big health winners will allow him to attend Whistling Straits in September, Stricker would love to have Woods as vice captain. Woods served as one of Strickers’ assistant captains at the 2017 Presidents Cup and then served as a playing captain at the 2019 competition in Australia. “I’d love to have him there,” said Stricker. “Who wouldn’t do that, right? The guys really respect him, and he clearly did a great job as captain, but he was an assistant captain of mine in 2017 of the Presidents Cup and he was incredible. He would do anything for you. do, and he is completely and completely familiar with the situation and the process. “ As of February, there has been little public information from the Woods camp about his recovery as he recovers from the one-time California auto accident. However, Woods posted a photo on Instagram three weeks ago that showed him standing on crutches next to his dog. Additionally, several Woods friends on Tour have visited him since the accident and provided some insight into the recovery process. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are among the group of golfers who have visited his Jupiter home and provided updates on the recovery process. One thing that JT told me, he pretty much got over it later [Woods] came back from LA and JT told me, “Honestly, he was a lot better than I expected,” Fowler said earlier this month. So that was good to hear. Stricker has already named three assistant captains for the Ryder Cup in Davis Love III, Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk, and it is likely he will add more. [Woods said] I don’t know if I can be there or not, but you know I’ll be there for you until the Ryder Cup, ”Stricker said. “That shows his dedication to me to the team and his desire to be there when he can be.” The Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisc. Zephyr Melton is an assistant editor for GOLF.com, where he spends his days blogging, producing and editing. Before joining the GOLF.com team, he attended the University of Texas, followed by stops at Team USA, the Green Bay Packers and the PGA Tour. He assists with everything instruction related and is the staff’s self-proclaimed developer tour “expert”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos