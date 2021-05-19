Urooj Mumtaz leaves the role of PCB’s Head of Women’s Cricket





News Its multiple functions have been scrutinized under the new PCB ethical code

Urooj Mumtaz has left her position as PCB’s head of women’s cricket, with the board ready to begin their search for a replacement. Mumtaz was not on the role full-time, with the former cricket player holding multiple positions, including that of the women’s team chief selector apart from a place on the PCB cricket committee. She was also a commentator for the Pakistan Super League. The various roles Mumtaz held became increasingly scrutinized, especially as the board’s new code of ethics aims to address potential conflicts of interest. The code had effectively ended Misbah-ul-Haq’s triple role as head coach and chief selector on the men’s side and as a coach of Islamabad United, while Wasim Akram’s dual role as a member of the PCB cricket commission and as chairman of the Karachi Kings . franchise also came to an end. Mumtaz, who has held the position since September 2019, said her time as interim head coach had been “an absolute pleasure”. “As a former player and captain of the women’s national team, I am extremely passionate about the women’s game and have fulfilled the role with the greatest dedication with the aim of positively impacting and changing women’s cricket in the country” , she said. as stated in a PCB press release. “Overall, Pakistani women’s cricket has made significant progress in the right direction and I look forward to working with the upcoming head of women’s cricket, in my role as Chief Selector, to further improve and uplift the sport. , increasing our player pool and providing opportunities at the international and national level to deserving cricket players. “ The PCB said in a statement that its replacement would undergo a robust recruitment process, but no date had been set for a replacement to be announced.

