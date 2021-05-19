Buccaneers Announce Women’s Football Careers Summit





“The Buccaneers Women’s Summit for Careers in Football is committed to broadening the pool of candidates for careers in the NFL,” said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, co-owner of Buccaneers. “Creating awareness and awareness of the many opportunities that football offers and providing tangible career development advice is essential. The Buccaneers are proud to continue these efforts while promoting gender equality and diversity in our sport.” The Buccaneers worked with the NFL to identify the inaugural class of participants, all of whom were past participants of the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum. The team took an active role in the league event, one of the NFL’s premier diversity and inclusion initiatives. Every year, Kassewitz, Arians, Locust and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar have participated and helped build the network for women in football. Darcie, Coach Arians, Jason Licht and the rest of the Buccaneers organization have made it clear that diversity and inclusion is a critical priority across the board, specifically related to the inclusion of women in football. They are truly at the forefront of this space. , said Sam Rapoport, Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion, NFL. “We are proud of the impact the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum has had across the league, and to my knowledge, the Bucs are the first club to specifically address the lack of women in operational roles through deliberate programming. that the Bucs’ Women’s Summit for Careers in Football will serve to further bolster the women’s pipeline in the NFL. ” Throughout the year, the Buccaneers Women’s Summit sessions will feature insightful discussions with key team personnel from various organizational areas and functions. Session two, headlined by Jason Licht, Football Administration Director Mike Greenberg and Football Research Director Jackie Davidson, will open the Women’s Summit participants and viewers to “ the team behind the team ” responsible for building and managing the Buccaneer’s roster. Session three, featuring John Spytek, director of player staff, director of College Scouting Mike Biehl, and Pro Scout Alex Smith, will remove the curtain on scouting in the NFL of what human resources departments look for when analyzing a prospect’s skills and properties they are looking for. setting priorities when building a staff. Additional sessions will include team leadership from a wide variety of fields including player development, athletic training, performance science, nutrition, business development, marketing, digital media, and strength and conditioning. Fans can now register at Buccaneers.com/summit to be among the first to watch session two and receive updates on Women’s Summit programming. The Women’s Football Careers Summit is just one of the ways the organization is committed to gender equality, both on and off the field. The Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish an academic scholarship program for female high school students pursuing sports careers and will be showcasing the recipients of the second annual Girls in Football Scholarships later this year. For the past three years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has hosted the nation’s largest girls’ flag football tournament with the Girls High School Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth. The multi-day event brings together more than 50 high school teams and more than 1,000 student athletes in a round robin-style competition to kick off Florida high school flag football season. The team also has the Jr. Founded Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the city of Tampa, where the Foundation reimburses competition costs and equipment for all girls playing. And through school programming, the Jr. Bucs Middle School initiative flags football to more than 35,000 high school girls every year.

