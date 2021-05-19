Spearfish tennis ends state tournament | Local sports

SIOUX FALLS Spearfish amassed 82.5 points to finish eighth in the State A boys tennis tournament that ended Tuesday.
Brock Bacon earned fourth place in Flight 5 singles and a spot on the All-Tournament team. His day started when he fell 6-3, 7-5 against Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski. Bacon dropped a 9-8 decision to Mitchell’s Jack Vermuelen in third place.
Spearfishing Jensen Damberg reached singles the second day in flight 4. He fell 10-3 to Rapid City Christians Noah Geyer to end his day.
Rudy Isburg represented Spearfish in Flight 3 singles on Tuesday. He dropped a 10-3 decision for Huron’s Roger Puterbaugh to end the game.
Isburg and Damberg participated in Flight 2 doubles. Their tournament ended when they fell 8-6 against Lennox’s Andrew Daugherty and Cody Plank.
Will Becker and Bacon also hit the second day on Flight 3 doubles. They fell 8-2 to the Pierre duo Denton Beck and Jacob Mayer.
It was a bit of a rougher road today, said Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar. He added that he was happy that the team had two-day matches.
According to Kolar, Bacon played really competitively. The senior had three match points in his last game, but Kolar said Bacons was not doing well.
Damberg and Isburg played a draw against their opponents in the doubles, Kolar said. He added that they went through a tough sprint against Lennox, trailing 7-3 before the margin was reduced to 7-6 before the Orioles took victory.
Sioux Falls Christian collected 455.5 points for the team title. Yankton came in second with 378.5 points and Huron third with 367.5 points.
In general, the boys had a really good attitude, Kolar said when describing the Spartans as capable. He added that he was happy to see some players on the second day, and the future of the teams is bright.
