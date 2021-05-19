Jamestown Native Amber Schaak appointed first UJ women’s hockey coach





Article and photo via the Jamestown Athletic Department and AD Sean Johnson JAMESTOWN, ND. Jamestown native Amber Schaack has been named the first head coach of the University of Jamestown’s women’s hockey program. Schaack will recruit student athletes during the 2021-22 academic year and the team will compete in the 2022-23 academic year. UJ plans to compete as a member of ACHA Division 1. Amber is the perfect person to start our women’s hockey program at the University of Jamestown, said athletics director Sean Johnson. Her intelligence, work ethic, experience as a successful peer student athlete, and professional work experience set the stage for her success at UJ. I am incredibly honored and humbled to be the first head coach of the University of Jamestown Jimmies women’s hockey program, Schaack said. I look forward to developing a competitive program that will build on the successful tradition of UJ Athletics. I am excited to be back in my hometown and have the opportunity to bring more competitive hockey to both Jamestown and the state of North Dakota. Schaack was an all-state performer in Jamestown high school, scoring 132 goals, assisting 43 for 175 career points in her four seasons. During those four years, the Blue Jays improved from seven wins to nine, then 13 and 18. As a senior, she was an all-state roster of the first team and was named Miss North Dakota Hockey after accumulating 52 points and leading the Blue Jays to a best-ever fourth place finish at the 2013 state tournament. the Blue Jays finished fifth in the state tournament. At Concordia, she scored 27 career goals with 28 assists for 55 career points from 2013-17. She helped the Cobbers to a top four finish in the MIAC standings every season, including a third place finish in 2015 and 2017, tied for the second best league finish in school history. Amber was an honorable mention All-MIAC selection for her junior season. Most recently, she was a manager at Hoist Hockey in Fargo, a unique 3-on-3 hockey training and fitness facility. She also worked for the PGA of America and helped coordinate, recruit, enroll, plan, and lead 1,500 volunteers for championship events. Schaack has also coached the West Fargo Stampede Girls 12UA team and the Delano (MN) High School junior varsity girls team. She received her bachelor’s degree in exercise sciences from Concordia in 2017 and a master’s degree in sports administration in Northern Colorado in 2018. What they say about Amber Schaack Jason Gregoire, former head coach at Concordia College Amber is a great asset to UJ. Her passion for the game and attention to detail will serve her well as she builds a winning culture there. I have no doubt she will represent the university with class and her players will be extremely hard workers both on and off the ice. Rachel Bergeson, Director of Athletics, Concordia College Amber has been a strong supporter of women’s hockey for as long as I have known her and will work tirelessly to continue to grow the sport in a community that is both known and important to her. Her passion and competitiveness will serve Jamestown well.







