Famous faces try to challenge the Lincoln Dynasty

The Lincoln boys begin their quest to add a new title to their tennis dynasty on Thursday at the Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls.

The six-time defending champion Patriots are once again the odds-on favorites to win the team title with the top seed in five of the six singles flights and two of the three doubles flights. Their lineup includes three undefeated singles players Rocky McKenzie (Flt. 2, 18-0), Drew Gohl (Flt. 4, 21-0) and River McKenzie (Flt. 6, 18-0) and two with only one loss Gage Gohl (20-1, Flt. 1) and James Yousef (18-1, Flt. 5).

Their Flights 1 (Gage Gohl / McKenzie) and 3 (Yousef / Preston Koski) doubles teams are also unbeaten.

“They’re just that strong,” Jason Olson, Rapid City Stevens’ coach, said of Lincoln. “This is arguably one of the strongest teams in terms of depth they’ve had.”

The Patriots may have the inside track based on their seedings, but there’s a well-known cast of characters looking to challenge their dominance, with O’Gorman, Rapid City Stevens and Washington representing the top four seeds in four flights of singles and top-flight doubles. .

O’Gorman shows off the two-seed in four flights of singles Zach Ridl (Flt. 1, 14-3), Alex Lupu (Flt. 2, 13-3), Liam Sarmiento (Flt. 5, 14-2) and Joey Gellerman (Flt. 6, 8-2) and Flight 3 doubles (Sarmiento / Cooper Johnson).

After battling injuries for most of the season (their top five players have all missed games, Olson said), Rapid City Stevens hopes to reach its potential in Sioux Falls, while Washington, where a few players get injured, hopes that a strong performance Thursday will set the table for a Friday fee.

Class A tennis:Sioux Falls Christian wins the program’s first state title

Beyond those four, Brandon Valley lurks as a potential sleeper with the 5 seed on Flights 2 (Landon Kocer), 3 (Tanner Schultz), and 6 (Cole Murray), plus the 4 seed on Flight 5 (Tayven Badger).

“The guys are excited, especially since we didn’t get this opportunity last year,” said Washington coach Wade Kippley. “I think there is a little more excitement about the fact that it has been two years since these kids had a state tournament.”

Kippley’s best singles player, Chris Harris, is the 3-seed in a fairly wide open bracket.

For his part, the Washington senior is 16-3 in the year. He beat Jamison Pfingston of Rapid City Stevens, the 4-seed, and split his two games with O’Gorman’s Zach Ridl, the 2-seed, whose athleticism and relentlessness in running back shots make him a tough out.

Harris lost both sides to top seed Gage Gohl.

“One of the best things about Chris is that not only is he one of our best players, he’s also a great role model and a great leader for our team,” said Kippley of Harris, who is in his freshman year with Flight 1. “He’s really doing well to basically be another coach on the field in practice. He wants to make an impact on the younger guys because he was influenced by the guys who came before him.”

In the other half of the game, Jamison Pfingston has had a back injury all season, Olson said, and he’s still not at 100 percent. Stevens’ senior defeated Ridl, but lost his lone match to Gohl.

As for Gohl, he swept all but two of his games this season. One was a three-set loss to Ridl (the two split during the regular season) and a three-set triumph to Pfingston.

“He has a lot of weapons he can use,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said of Gohl. “He can lob you, he can dunk you, he can blow it past you, and yet he’s so mentally strong. I don’t know if I saw him mentally drop in one of his matches this year. Had some good ones.” and he just always stays so positive. “

Washington’s Clayton Poppenga, the only non-Patriot to be seeded No. 1 in singles, lost just once this season, losing three sets to No. 2 seed Gavin Schmit (Lincoln) on April 12. Poppenga settled the ledger in May. to secure the top seed.

Sam Mortimer of Rapid City Stevens, the 4-seed, lost to both Schmit and Poppenga (as well as O’Gorman’s Kade Moffitt, the 3-seed) during the closing days of the regular season.

In doubles, Lincoln’s top doubles team is unbeaten, but needed three full sets against both No. 4 O’Gorman (Ridl / Lupu) and No. 3 Washington (Harris / Poppenga).

Davis Shafer and Noah Morgans ‘Warriors’ Flight 2 combo are looking to close a 2021 campaign.

The state tennis tournament kicks off Thursday at 8am with flights 1-2 singles in McKennan Park and Flights 4-5 singles in Kuehn Park.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.

Class AA state tennis tournament

In the event that rain moves the tournament indoors on Thursday, the doubles will start first. If the rain changes the game after the tournament has started, the tournament directors will direct flights to indoor facilities.

Thursday

Singles (Flt. 1-3 at McKennan; Flt. 4-6 at Kuehn)

08.00 First round (flt. 1-2, 4-5)

9.15 am First round (Flt. 3, 6); Quarter-finals (Flt. 1,4)

10.30 am Quarter-Finals (Flt. 2-3, 5-6)

11:15 am comfort quarters (flt. 1-2, 4-5)

Afternoon comfort quarters (Flt. 3, 6)

Doubles (Flt. 1-2 at McKennan; Flt. 3 at Kuehn)

1:00 pm First round

2:15 pm quarter-finals

3.30 pm Comfort stay

Friday

McKennan

Singles

8:00 am, semi-finals (flt. 1-4)

9.15 am Semi-finals (flt. 5-6); 3rd place (Flt. 1-4)

10.30 am Championships (all flights); 3rd place (Flt. 5-6)

Double

12.30 pm Semi-finals

1.45 pm Championships; 3rd place

Kuehn Park

Singles

8 am Consolation semis (Flt.

9 am Consolation semis (fl. 5-6)

10:15 am 5th place (all flights)

Double