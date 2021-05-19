Tim Tebow’s former teammate Greg McElroy says Jaguars would make ‘stupid move’ to sign him

One of Tim Tebow’s former NFL teammates has criticized the idea that the former Broncos and Jets quarterback could make a successful comeback as a tight ending with the Jaguars.

Greg McElroy, Tebow’s New York teammate in 2012, said the team tried him out in a tight fashion that season. Per McElroy, Tebow was “not good” in his third season in the league.

“(The Jets) tried to switch him to a tight end, and he was no good,” McElroy said on SiriusXM recently on May 12. “That’s what people don’t recognize.”

Tebow’s one and only NFL goal that got to the Jets and hit him squarely in the helmet certainly gives credence to McElroy’s criticism. But Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer, who also coached Tebow in Florida, said the former quarterback has impressed Jags’ staff with his work ethic and athleticism.

“They came in and said, ‘Wow. You know, this guy’s ball skills. He’s a great athlete. He looks like he’s 18, not … whatever he is, 33,'” Meyer said at 11 May.’ ‘I said,’ Boys, you don’t understand. Now, this guy is the most competitive maniac you will ever talk to. And let’s try. “And I haven’t decided whether we’re going to do that or not yet.”

But McElroy rebuked the idea that Tebow’s natural track and field athletics he has played in the New York Mets minor league system for the past few years could help him earn a place on the roster. In particular, McElroy said it would be a mistake to compare him to Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, another quarterback who has experience playing offensive positions other than signal-caller.

“Tim ran a 4.8 (40-yard dash), Taysom Hill a 4.4,” said McElroy. “They’re just two completely different players. Tim is a good guy and I hope for the best for him. But it’s an afterthought, and that’s what it will be during training camps. And I think it kind of undermines what Urban Meyer is. “Try to build it. Maybe he’ll make the team, maybe not, I don’t know. But it will take away the task of trying to put together the most competitive squad in the camp.”

Indeed, reports from inside the Jaguars camp suggest that the entire technical staff was not sold upon signing Tebow. McElroy also addressed that schism between coaches and players.

And I bet there will be players, like someone who went to training camp with Tim, there will be players who roll their eyes because of the amount of attention the fourth string, fifth string tight end gets, and it will piss people off , “said McElroy.” As a result, it will affect the chemistry in the locker rooms, just like we do with the Jets. Not because someone had any animosity towards Tim, they just have animosity with the news that Tim receives. So I think it’s a stupid move. . “

That said, there are reasons Meyer would offer Tebow that opportunity, even if it doesn’t result in a selection spot for his former quarterback. The move has certainly sparked discussions about the Jaguars, who already have their quarterback of the future in the form of No. 1 overall quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And Tebow, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, could be an instant fan favorite for the Jaguars.

Whether he will become more than a storyline remains to be seen.