Bison – Oregon football rescheduled match ‘getting close’





NDSU Athletics Director Matt Larsen told WDAY Sports Director Dom Izzo that talks are underway with the Bison and the University of Oregon about rescheduling their 2020 season opener which was canceled. “There is definitely mutual interest, we are just trying to find the right date at this point. Oregon has already scheduled some FCS games so that is causing a log disturbance, but we are getting close,” said Larsen. The Bison originally scheduled the game with Oregon in August 2015 with a guaranteed payout of $ 650,000. The game was scheduled for September 5 and was tabbed by ESPN as one of the most anticipated games of the 2020 college football season. All of that came to an abrupt end with the COVID-19 pandemic. “The expectation for all of our fans for that game was very high. And if you look at the team we would have entered the field with, it could possibly be one of the best NDSU teams ever. We would have had a great turnout. There is no guarantee that you will win, but we would make a tremendous effort. “ The PAC-12 conference announced in mid-July that non-conference games would be canceled. Ultimately, the PAC-12 delayed the start of the season until November. Now it looks like the bison and ducks will have new life. “We hope we have something here in terms of rescheduling and on the books at least for the next football season.” Larsen said. “It will be a little further away than we hoped for an expected match, but that’s the reality of football planning these days.” The game missed took on additional significance during the NFL Draft when former Bison quarterback Trey Lance was selected with the San Francisco 49ers’ third overall pick and then former Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Oregon is one of the rare Power 5 teams to consistently schedule FCS teams. The ducks will play against five FCS teams for the next six years. OREGON FUTURE FCS GAMES 2021 – Stony Brook (September 18) 2022 – Eastern Washington (September 10) 2023 – Portland State (September 2) 2024 – Idaho (August 24) 2025 – Montana State (August 30) 2026 – Portland State (September 19) NDSU has two FBS games scheduled, 2022 in Arizona and 2024 in Colorado. The Bison have planned non-conference games until 2025, a road race in Central Arkansas.

