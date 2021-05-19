Colby Tennis Players Selected to Participate in NCAA Tournament – News





Carly Levitz 22 from Chappaqua, NY, and Jan Wenger 23 from Pfeffingen, Switzerland, have been selected to play in the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Singles Tournament from May 28-30. It’s a great recognition for where our program is going and has come, said Head Mens and Womens Tennis Coach Adam Reeb. We take steps every year to become an even more competitive team, both in our region and nationally. And it means that we are becoming that kind of program and one that is in the top 10 in the region and sends players to nationals. For men’s and women’s D-III tournaments, the NCAA selects 32 players across the country from hundreds of schools. This year, players had to be ranked in the top eight in the region to be selected, Reeb explained. Levitz was around seventh and Wenger around fourth. It’s going to be best-to-the-best and, of course, a great game, said Reeb, who was named College Coach of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association, New England Division last year. A junior, Levitz is co-captain of the women’s team, which she competed in as a freshman. She’s been playing number one since she got here, which is really impressive, Reeb said. Levitz has an unconventional play, Reeb added, hitting heavy, hard-to-counter balls. She’s just extremely consistent, a great competitor, gritty, tough. In her freshman year, Levitz was selected as the first alternate for the 2019 NCAA Singles Tournament, earned the NESCAC All-Second Team award, and was ranked 29th nationally and ninth regionally in singles. She has also been called an ITA scholar athlete. The following season, she was named a member of the NESCAC Spring All-Academic Team. She’s simply one of the best players in the country, Reeb said. I am very excited that she will have the opportunity to compete on that podium. Reeb thinks the same about Wenger. He’s been a top four or five player in our region all year and certainly deserves it, said Reeb. In his first season with Colby, Wenger was ranked 18th nationally in the doubles, which he played behind Colby All-American Scott Altmeyer 20. He’s got a pretty good game for all fields, and he’s smart, Reeb said of Wenger. He can adjust and correct during a match. He is also a very fit competitor who went to three sets in every singles match this season and triumphed in most of them. The Levitz and Wengers selections speak to the teams’ overall success, Reeb emphasized. During a rollercoaster-like season with so many unknowns due to the pandemic, we had the best preparation possible, he said. We have great student athletes and it is great to see them recognized for their hard work and the progress they are making. The match takes place at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.







