Doom at your service: Han Ye Ri to make a special appearance on the show





Doom At Your Srvice is an ongoing South Korean drama. It has a great cast, starring Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk. Park Bo Young is a cute but beautiful actress popularly known for her role of Do Bong Soon in ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’. And Seo In Guk is known for his role in Reply 1997 as Yoon Yoon Jae. It was also known that Kim Ji-Suk would make a special appearance and also Han Ye Ri. Before the drama came out, we found out that Kim Ji Suk would appear as Dong Kyung’s ex. Now the role of Han Ye Ri is also confirmed. Keep reading to learn more about the drama and Han Ye Ri. Doom At Your Service is about the two protagonists Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang. Tak Dong Kyung is diagnosed with gibloblastma and has 100 days to live. Knowing about her miserable life, she had cried, “I want destruction in this world.” on her roof. This is where Myul Mang comes into play. His name literally translates to doom. He was created next to a deity, for with light comes darkness. The day Dong Kyung called it his birthday. Since it was his birthday, he could accept to grant one person’s wish. He chose to rule out Dong Kyung’s wish because he wanted to bring doom to this world himself. Despite Myul Mang’s dark figure, he is quite lonely. He keeps hearing that all people curse doom and every breath of his brings doom. Myul Mang was tired of his fate. And when the two meet, a beautiful bond is formed. Han Ye Ri to make a special appearance on the show As previously mentioned, Han Ye Ri would appear in the drama. But it has not been confirmed what role she could play. It was confirmed that she would be released via new stills released by tvN. The stills had the inscription that one day Han Ye Ri went down. In the stills she seems to radiate grief through her acting. She also looks shocked. She has a rather pale expression. This makes fans wonder what role she will play and what will her role contribute to the drama. In addition, Han Ye Ri was able to join the drama with the director. It’s the same as why Kim Ji Suk got into the drama. Kim Ji Suk and Han Ye Ri teamed up with the director in the drama ‘My Unknown Family’. And Han Ye Ri had worn our hearts out when she played the role of Monica in Minari. Han Ye Ri started to build her acting career by starring in short films and indies. In fact, before she started an acting career, she was a great dancer. She had to give up her dancer body for a more athletic body for the drama As One. She played the role of the North Korean table tennis player Yu Sun Bok. Han Ye Ri had won best actress in a drama / special in one act. She also won the for Excellance Award For A Mid-Length Drama at the SBS Drama Awards for her roe in The Nokdu Flower. She had acted as Song Ja In in the drama. Why should you look to Doom at your service? Fans find this drama very beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. They say the cast did a great job of praying for their characters. Many of them had started watching the drama for Seo In Guk or Park Bo Young or both. They love how Seo In Guk manages to showcase Myul Mang’s darkness and his grief. Our queen, Park Bo Young, can also show how the character slowly assumes that she is dying. And she was able to show her grief without crying. The drama is also so well written that it can touch anyone’s heart. So don’t forget to watch the drama.

