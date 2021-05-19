State of the Farm, 5/19/21: Taylor Trammell is flawless, Julio is Julio, Modestos Top Three rake

Hey! We were still getting used to this weird new minors schedule, which hands out an off-day to every team in the system except Tacoma on Monday, and also requires quite a bit of summation in the now once weekly Midshipmens Log report. If you’re interested in tracking the performance of a particular affiliate for a week or you’re looking for standout performance, check it out. For a broader view of the farm, as well as news, promotions, injuries, etc., well, you’ll find that here (along with the Triple-A weekly report, because what’s nice is a synchronized schedule).

Promotions:

No official promotions because the season is still quite young. Noelvi Marte and Cade Marlowe, who were both raking in Low-A West, were out of the Modestos line-up on Sunday, but that just seems to have been a bad day for these toppers, as both returned. to action in the series against Inland Empire.

This one probably doesn’t count as much as a promotion as a short boot before reaching the level it should be, but last week Modesto was joined by a Cuban outfield prospect. Victor Labrada. Labrada agreed with the Mariners in November 2019, when he was just 19, but after COVID hit, his official signing date was pushed back, as was his debut in the States. As a defector, Labrada was unable to return to his home country during COVID, so spent his quarantine hanging out at the Mariners complex in the DR and training. That extra incubation time must have paid off, as Labrada’s professional career got off to a scorching start. In his first 12 American ABs, he hit five hits, swept four bases, and used his plus speed to make some stunning catches in the outfield. As he is now a bit old for the level (21) with a solid background of professional play in Cuba, be a quick mover so this won’t be the last time we talk about him in this space.

Injury updates:

A good injury update: Jonatan Clase, who missed all spring training in the minor league with a broken hamat leg, returned to the AZL game this week. Their season hasn’t officially started yet, but they are playing scrimmage matches against other nearby Cactus League teams.

Triple-A West West: Tacoma Rainiers Salt Lake Bees (LAA)

Taylor Trammell got into the role of Jarred Kelenics from Torturing Triple-A Pitchers quite well

Game One: Rainiers endanger bees, win 15-5

In Taylor Trammell’s first Triple-A game, he went 4-for-5 with 4 RBI, including a three-run home run. He also stole a base just because he could. Trammell was the big bopper of the day, but everyone in the line-up had a hit (Jack Mayfield had three!); Dillon Thomas himself had a solo recording and a two-RBI double; Cal Raleigh also had a two-run double; and Luis Liberato tripled when the Rainiers destroyed the hapless trio of Dillon Peters (5.1 IP, 5 ER), Ben Rowen (1 IP, 7 ER on 7 H) and Jake Reed (.2 IP, 3 ER). In the meantime, the Rainiers had a bullpen-start led by Vinny Nittoli, who gave up three runs in three innings, followed by Ben Onyshko, who was a substitute for Rainiers’ battered pitching staff and gave up two runs in 1.1 innings, and then the rest of the Rainiers bullpen then smothered the Bees. Yohan Ramrez threw an 1-2-3 inning and walked no one, which is good news.

Game Two: Rainiers cannot overcome early deficit, losing 4-6

Darren McCaughan had a tough first inning, immediately gave up two runs to Jo Adell on a massive homer, then was tagged again by a Scott Schebler two-run shot in the fourth, but really did better than his line indicates (he got a run charged when Aaron Fletcher threw a wild pitch and allowed an inherited runner to score). The Rainiers tried to fight back, led by Dillon Thomas, who had a day with two hits and two RBI, and Jack Reinheimer drove in two more from the top of the lineup, but it didn’t all work out and the Rainiers were able do not collect. on another day with two hits by Trammell.

Game Three: Rainiers-rally just falls short, loses 7-8

Tacoma gave Hector Santiago a four-run lead in the first inning and Santiago kicked the needle as best he could in Salt Lakes environments with many forwards, giving up four runs in four innings, but former Angel Brooks Pounders pitched in some should have been familiar environments, couldn’t hang, record no-outs and give up two runs. The bullpen leaked two more runs and while Tacoma made a noble comeback attempt, it just wasn’t enough, despite another homerun from Taylor Trammell, a triple (!) From Cal Raleigh and a three-hit day for Eric Filia.

Game Four: Rainiers experience deja vu all over again, losing 7-8

Another homerun by Taylor Trammell and a day with two hits for TT, as well as a day with three hits and three RBI for catcher Jose Godoy, wasn’t enough to bridge some of Rainiers’s starting staff. Bryan Pall, a reliever who threw the A-ball for the last time in 2019, gave up four runs in two innings and Aaron Fletcher gave up three more to put the Rainiers in an early 7-0 hole. Credit the offense for fighting back and the rest of the pitching staff for holding Salt Lake in check for the remaining six innings; a highlight was Yohan Ramrez, who threw another scoreless, hitless inning with one walk but two strikeouts.

Game Five: Rainiers catch bees in early deficit, win 7-3

The Rainiers made it a habit in this series to come behind in the early innings, and that was again the case in this game; Tacoma scored three runs off Salt Lake starter Jacob Faria in the first on another OTHER homerun by Taylor Trammell, this time with two on board. Ben Onyshko threw an out but struggled with his command in the second, walked one batter, hit second and gave up an RBI-double to make the game 3-1. Ryan Dull, who is apparently now at Seattle? Is, replaced him and gave up two runs on a game-tying Kean Wong RBI double. From then on, however, the Rainiers bullpen trio of Jimmy Yacabonis, Wyatt Mills and Vinny Nittoli bent on hold and held the Bees scoreless as the attack went to work, scoring four more unanswered runs. Taylor Trammell accounted for two of them, with a sacrifice fly and double as part of his three-hit, five-RBI-day. Seattle also apparently signed 34-year-old Eric Campbell to take Jack Mayfield’s place for the time being, as he also had an RBI-single. Campbells’ professional playing time came in 2014-16 with the New York Mets, as there’s nothing this organization loves more than a former Met. I gotta catch ’em all!

Game Six: Tacoma gets buzzing (the bad way), Rainiers loses 3-9

Another bullpen game, this time with poor results. Surprisingly, the A-ball callups didn’t perform well against Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh and Co., and Yohan Ramrez walked no one, but also gave up three runs in 1.2 IP, including a homerun. However, he knocked out three! Dillon Thomas, Taylor Trammell and Cal Raleigh all had doubles off Packy Naughton (Raleigh had two!), But it was all for Naughton as the Rainiers didn’t score after the fifth inning.

Potential artist:

Name to know: OR Dillon Thomas

Dillon Thomas signed with the Mariners prior to spring practice this year and played consistently in the second half of the games this spring. He’s hit too much (8 times in 29 ABs) but also has two doubles and two HR for an impressive .621 slugging mark, and he has a total of 10 hits in that 29 AB for a team * -leading .345 average . (* part of team not called Taylor Trammell)

Stand update:

It was a good week for the affiliates, who had the highest win percentage in minor league baseball with .674 as of Monday *. They also had the highest run differential in MiLB (+97) and Everett was the best team in all minor league baseball with a win rate of .833; their +57 run differential is the best for each individual team. They are SO GOOD, guys.

(* These numbers are now down slightly from a Tuesday where only Modesto won, although Modesto crushed the Angels-affiliated Inland Empire 66ers 14-4, so at least the run differential for the system should still be intact.)

Triple-A Tacoma:

Team record: 7-7 (.417), 5th of 5 in Triple-A West-West

6th of 10 in Triple-A West in OPS (.800)

5.20 ERA (6th in Triple-A West), 1.39 WHIP (2nd), 142 km (1st)

Double-A Arkansas:

Team record: 7-5 (.583), 2nd of 5 in Double-A Central-North

.764 OPS (2nd of 10 in Double-A Central)

4.07 ERA (5th), 1.35 WHIP (6th), 115km (9th)

High Everett:

Team record: 10-3 (.769), 1st of 6 in High-A West

.870 OPS (1st)

2.82 ERA (1st), 1.08 WHIP (1st), 170 km (1st)

+54 Run differential

Low-A Modesto:

Team record: 10-3 (.769), 1st of 4 in Low-A West-North (also 1st in all of Low-A West)

.798 OPS (1st)

2.79 ERA (T-1st), 1.41 WHIP (4th), 172 km (T-1st)

Leaderboard (Non-Taylor Trammell Division):

Hitters:

wRC +: TIE, Cade Marlowe (A) and Jack Larsen (A +), 206

GDPR: Noelvi Marte (A), 404

BB / K: Bobby Honeyman (AA), 2.33

Pitchers:

ERA: Josias De Los Santos (A), 1.29 in 14 IP; FIP: Ian McKinney (AA), 2.79 in 10 IP

Strike out: Matt Brash, 21 in 10.2 IP

K-BB%: Ian McKinney, 31%

Potential artists:

Julio Rodrguez: .327 / .413 / .727, 197 wRC +, 5 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR

Noelvi Marte: .404 / .483 / .635, 202 wRC +, 3 2B, 3 HR

Names to know of the week:

Hitters:

This week, skip Cade Marlowe (skip .356 / .466 / .733 with 5 2B and in Modesto) because you should know him from last week. He’s definitely wearing out Cal’s former League and the top of the Modestos lineup (Marte-Marlowe-Labrada) is a terrifying trio. Modesto crushed their opposition with early leads thanks to those three.

INF Jake Scheiner (AA): .340 / .392 / .596, 2 2B 3 HR

Jake Scheiner was the return to the Jay Bruce trade, which took place in 2019? Wow. Scheiner is 25 and was a little old for Modesto last year, as he was a little old for Double-A this year, but he set fire to the ball in Dickey-Stephens Park, which, as a right-wing, is quite an impressive feat. is. Arkansas was not supposed to be a big team, but the duo of Scheiner and Keegan McGovern have smuggled them to victories.

Jack Larsen (A +): .395 / .469 / .674 6 2B, 2 HR

Larsen is old for the level (26) and repeating himself, but he had to improve on a 30% K rate from 2019 at Modesto. So much so, as he has cut his strikeouts in half (14.3%), and shows a lot of power. Move it up!

Pitchers:

Matt Brash (A +): 2.53 ERA, 21 Ks in 10.2 IP (7 BB)

Brash was the return of the Padres to the Taylor Williams trade. He’s a hard pitcher and can currently save overwhelming batters with his stuff, but he has to refine his command to make that stuff work in a big-league bullpen. He’s only 23 so he has some time, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye out for.

Josias De Los Santos: 1.29 ERA, 16 Ks in 14 IP (8 BB)

Logged out of the DR in April 2018, the Mariners were aggressive with De Los Santos, sending him to the full season ball in 2019 when he was just 18, where he logged more than 100 innings. He is now back on the level as a 21-year-old, although in a more difficult offensive environment. Like many of the other young poor in the Mariners system this year, Hell has to improve on his command before he can move forward, but strikethrough stuff he flashed in rookieball is thrilling.