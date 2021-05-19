Cricket bat murder: Aleisha Dawson, complicit in murder on parole





Aleisha Cherie Dawson admitted to being complicit in the brutal murder of Brent Andrew Bacon, 45. Photo / ODT

Three days after her husband was sentenced to life for beating a friend with a cricket bat, the woman who helped him to dump the body was released. Almost 18 months before 39-year-old John Collins was found guilty of the murder of Brent Andrew Bacon, 45, Aleisha Cherie Dawson admitted to being complicit in the brutal murder. In the High Court in Dunedin, the 32-year-old was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and on March 10, the Parole Board decided she was safe to be released. Three days earlier, Collins had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years unconditional release. Justice Jan-Marie Doogue called the murder “brutal” and said what happened after the murder showed an “ongoing course of harsh behavior.” After bundling Bacon’s body into a sleeping bag, the couple loaded it into the back of the victim’s Toyota vehicle. There was a quickly aborted cleanup at the Lock St unit where the attack took place before they fled the scene, leaving a cracked cricket bat in a trash bag and blood spray all over the walls, ceiling and furniture. Brent Bacon lived with his sister Lia Bezett for the months leading up to his murder. Photo / supplied Dawson and Collins hid Bacon’s body under a low-hanging tree next to a dirt road 30 km north of Dunedin, where it was found two weeks later. The couple were eventually arrested in Rotorua after driving across the country with the stolen vehicle. The Parole Board heard last month that Dawson had completed a group program and an intensive drug and alcohol course behind bars. Related articles She stayed in the self-care units and attended the reintegration house with her supporters. “Ms. Dawson has made significant progress with this sentence and she has a solid release plan,” said panel attendee Neville Trendle. She would live in Rotorua while in the spotlight of Corrections, and Trendle was confident she had strong family support. Bacon’s sister, Lia Bezett, said she wouldn’t spend time and energy worrying about Dawson’s release, although she said the timing was surprising. “When they think she’s ready, she’s ready,” she said. Dawson would be on parole until February 2022, but Bezett was convinced the woman would need continued support. The terms include: Living at an address in Rotorua that has been approved by the probation service.

To disclose details of an intimate relationship to the probation service.

Do not contact the victim’s family.

Do not contact John Collins.

Do not possess alcohol or over-the-counter medicines.

To attend counseling as directed by the probation service.

Not to enter Tauranga, Omokoroa, Cambridge, Christchurch or Dunedin.

Trendle stressed that Dawson could be forced to submit to a drug or alcohol test at any time.

