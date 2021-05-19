Sports
The majority of Florida college football teams are planning for full capacity this fall
The majority of Floridas college football teams plan to allow full fan capacity in their stadiums this fall.
Several schools across the country have also announced plans to allow 100% capacity for the upcoming season, following a 2020 limitation in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people are those two weeks after their last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowdsand in most indoor environments and give up the social aloofness. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, the agency said.
Here’s a rundown of each Florida school’s plans for the fall (in alphabetical order):
Florida Atlantic University:At the moment FAU is working as if we will be at full capacity, but will we be prepared if the landscape changes, FAU spokesmanKatrina McCormackwrote in an email.
FAU Stadium has a capacity of 30,000 people. In 2020, the school limited stadium capacity to 6,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida International University:The FIU has yet to make a specific announcement regarding fall operations in the Riccardo Silva Stadium. However, the school announced this in Marchplans to resume operations without remote physical limitationsfrom June 21.
FIU also plans to organize several summer football camps in the Riccardo Silva Stadium this summer.
Florida State University:FSU plans to allow 100% fan capacity in Doak Campbell Stadium, according to FSU senior associate communications directorDerek Satterfield.
Last week, FSU also sent an email to season ticket holders to notify them of the fall plans.
Early May, FSUannounced face masks are no longer mandatory. The school announced that it would plan to return to pre-COVID capability and return to pre-COVID operations by the 2021-22 academic year.
In 2020, FSU limited the normal capacity of Doak Campbell Stadiums from 79,560 people to 20-25%.
University of Central Florida:There is a current general expectation that we will be back to normal for athletics when the events begin in the fall, UCF Athletics spokesmanJohn Heislerwrote in an email.
Heisler said UCF would follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Orange County government, and the board of directors for all public schools.
Last week, UCF announced that this would happenno more need for face masks.
Earlier this month, UCF said it plans to start operating as it did before the pandemic started on June 23.
UCF limited attendance at the April 10 Spring Game to 25% at the Bounce House, which normally houses 45,301 people.
University of Florida:UF plans to allow 100% fan capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
On Monday, the University of Florida announced that the 2021-2022 academic year would begin June 28, also marking when the school will return to pre-pandemic operations. It also includes fan participation at the Stephen C. OConnell Center, where UF plays its men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, women’s volleyball, and swimming and diving games.
“Please note that while we are encouraged by the progress we are making, we will continue to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, monitor the pandemic closely and take appropriate steps to continue protecting our university community, should the need arise,”UF wrote in a press release.
UF makes masks optional instead of mandatory for students, teachers, staff and guests on university grounds.
Last year, UF limited the capacity to about 17,000 people at home football games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, The Swamp has 88,548 people.
University of Miami:According to UM’s senior associate athletic director of communications, Hard Rock Stadium officials have yet to announce fall plansCarter Toole.
Hard Rock Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 65,300 people. During the 2020 season, the Hurricanes allowed 13,000 fans per game in the stadium.
More detailed plans for our university’s summer and fall semesters will be shared in the coming weeks,wrote medicine professor Roy Weiss.
University of South Florida:We plan to return to full capacity, USF Associate Athletic DirectorBrian Siegristwrote in an email.
Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity of 65,890 people.
In 2020, USF did not allow fans to attend the September 12 game against The Citadel. USF began allowing fans on October 10 when the school limited capacity to about 11,000 people for the game against East Carolina.
