4-2 win sends # 1 Women’s Tennis to NCAA Semis





Box Score Surprise, Ariz. – Make that 22-0. For the nation’s No. 1 team, UIndy Women’s Tennis, the first day of the NCAA DII championships has come to an end. Lined up with the No. 30 and 8th seed St. Mary Rattlers of San Antonio, Texas, the Hounds took a 4-2 win after an impressive double play to advance them to the semi-finals. Maintaining their unbeaten record. HOW IT HAPPENED The doubles, as always for this squad, was strong for the Hounds as they fired their guns along with the Arizona heat. GLVC Freshman of the Year Sofia Sharonova and Maria Solnyshkina struck first with a 6-1 win to bring the Hounds close to the double play. Finishing doubles was the best and unbeaten doubles team in the country, Nikol Alekseeva and Anna Novikova . They won the game 6-3 to capture the first point of the quarterfinals. Alina Kislitskaya and Kristina Lagoda did not complete their match. Immediately after a win in the doubles, Alekseeva kept the ball rolling and once again showed why she is the best singles player in the country by knocking out number 24 Ashley Penshorn from the Rattlers. First set Alekseeva dropped three games before closing the door in set two by winning 6-1. The Rattlers, who averted a sweep, fought hard in the No. 2 slot against Novikova. After dropping set one 6-2, Novikova would fight hard in set two before falling 6-4 to give St. Mary their first point of the game. However, Kislitskaya would stop the rally with a straight set win 6-2, 6-4, which put the Hounds up 3-1. The game kept going back and forth with Sharonova fighting hard in a second set that went the distance. Dropping the close match: 6-3, 7-5 to make it 3-2. The last point came from the senior from Moscow, Russia, Lagoda. The first set was all Lagoda with a 6-2 win, but the Rattlers Gabi Ioannour resisted the ‘sweep’ winning set two 6-2. In the end, the No. 46 player in the country ended the game with a 6-3 final set win to move the Hounds to the semi-finals. The Hounds each jumped into Lagoda’s arms to celebrate their victory, she was then given the honor of putting the Hounds’ name in the bracket’s semifinals. Solnyshkina did not finish her match. NEXT ONE The Greyhounds are trying to maintain their perfect track record in the Copper State as they take on the four-seeded Columbus State tomorrow at noon ET.

