The Bowdoin graduate helps pave the way for technological advancements in the National Hockey League

One of the technological advancements in the NHL over the years has been a player’s sprint speed. Here, Maine-born Garnet Hathaway of the Calgary Flames shows his speed in a competition this season. Photo provided by the NHL

When watching an NHL game on television, a compilation of advanced statistics is often displayed on the screen. For example, there is the statistic of a player’s sprint speed. Or the chance that a shot will find its way to the back of the net in real time.

The NHL has made a plethora of technological advancements in its television product over the years, and one of the pioneers behind the movement is David Lehanski, a 1996 Bowdoin College graduate who played goalkeeper for the Polar Bears.

When you look at hockey, the statistics haven’t changed over the past 100 years, said Lehanski, 46, who is the executive vice president for business development and innovation at the NHL. We think we can do something about that with the new data sources we have today.

The NHL, says Lehanski, has been committed for years to helping viewers find a way to better understand the level of hockey played from their living room.

His curiosity about NHL stats started when he was on a summer internship with the New Jersey Devils while still attending Bowdoin. That curiosity only grew when Lehanski later worked at a sports marketing company in Connecticut before being offered a job in the communications department of the NHL.

Dave Lehanski, who graduated from Bowdoin College in 1996, is the executive vice president of business development and innovation at the NHL. Photo provided by the NHL

It was then that Lehanski, a Jefferson Township born in New Jersey, began expanding his dream of expanding hockey statistics technology.

“It fit well; we both had similar ideas and a similar end goal, ”says Lehanski, who lives in New York.

It was perfect timing for Lehanski and the NHL.

Lehanski said he helped the league bring his vision to life to make advanced metrics more accessible, such as sprint speed or shot speed.

It wasn’t my idea, Gary Bettman (NHL Commissioner) launched the first wave of this with FoxTrax (in 1994), which was really just a glowing puck, Lehanski said. It was way ahead of its time; the technology needed for this was not available at the time.

That technology gradually became available in 2012.

We picked it up again with the same goal, but had better resources at our disposal, Lehanski said.

The NHL developed a tracking system for players and the puck. Thumbnail sized tags were placed on all jerseys to track the speed of the players on the ice. Pucks were developed with tracking technology that could collect data about the speed of slapshots.

Now you can see these guys skate 20mph, or how hard that last stroke your favorite player just took was, Lehanski said. It just creates more excitement and more involvement in our sport.

Cameras around the ice rink help collect the data for Lehanski and his team. Lehanski said 14 cameras have been placed in each NHL arena, with the aim of capturing the puck or tag on a player’s shirt 15-60 times per second.

Another thing that allows us to create an overlay and graphics based on data collected in the game, said Lehanski, whose cousin, Marco Baron, was an NHL goalkeeper from 1979-1985.

Lehanski added that he spends a lot of time coming up with other ideas that the competition can develop.

I spend a lot of time thinking about it and have a long list of options to pursue, there is so much at the moment, he said. The world of opportunities out there is pretty much endless in the digital world, a lot of things are cool, but you have to make sure it helps the competition in the short and long term.

