Scotland loses to the Netherlands after long-awaited return to international cricket

SCOTLAND lost to the Netherlands by 14 runs on their return to international cricket after a 17-month absence.

Shane Burger’s men limited their hosts to 163/8 from a reduced 33 overs due to a long rain delay.

But the Saltiers didn’t get close to that total, eventually finishing at 149/8, with Richie Berrington their top scorer with 41. They will seek revenge tomorrow when the sides meet again in the second and final one-day international of the series. The Dutch had won the coin toss and chose to hit when the weather improved and the game finally got underway in Rotterdam. Scotland restricted them well though, with Gavin Main taking two early wickets for just seven runs. There was a milestone for Mark Watt with the spinner taking his 100th Scotland wicket when he got Ben Cooper behind for 10 by Matt Cross. New Zealand-born Max O’Dowd scored for the Orange with 83 from just 102 balls, before running out of two balls before the end of the innings. Logan van Beek was the only other batsman to offer any kind of run support, making 24, while the Orange finished in just 163. Scotland’s best bowers were Watt and Main, who got a pair each, while Safyaan Sharif, Ali Evans and Hamza Tahir also kept one. The visitors seemed in good shape as they approached the chase, but got off to a disastrous start. Cross went over just one in the second before captain Kyle Coetzer left at nine. And while the Scots were still adjusting, Calum MacLeod soon rejoined them in the pavilion after throwing for 14 and leaving this team on 3/31. Berrington (41 from 43 balls) and George Munsey (27 from 33) got it going again with a 69-point partnership. But they were both out in quick succession, leaving Scotland against it on 101/5. And a few more fast wickets turned out to be expensive. First, Dylan Budge was caught on the boundary for four, while Watt then came out for 15 and left Scotland on 121/7. They had to increase the run rate to have any chance of getting the Dutch total, but Sharif and Main were unable to reach the necessary limits, with Sharif eventually taking off from the last ball of the game.







