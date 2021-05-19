Lance Knudson named head coach of girls’ hockey





Nearly a month later, activity director Guy Fridely announced on his Twitter account on May 12 that their search was over with the appointment of Dickinson Middle School math teacher Lance Knudson as the new coach. I am very grateful, said Knudson. Dallas Kuntz, the hockey director, and Guy Fridley, the activities director, have shown confidence in me and I look forward to working with them and that things are heading in the right direction. Knudson, 26, is originally from Crosby, ND, about 70 miles northeast of Williston. Excited to bring hockey culture to the youth in Dickinson, Knudson found his love for the game from an early age by playing youth hockey through the end of high school. He followed that with three years of junior hockey. He then played college hockey for four years that ended during his senior year at the University of Mary in Bismarck. One of the biggest things I love about coaching kids is creating a culture and working with those kids on and off the ice, Knudson said. Promoting hockey when they are eight, nine and 10 years old is an important part of promoting a good hockey program … I look forward to working with the 12 youth and 14 youth coaches and to Make a plan together so that these girls can develop well and make sure they are successful when they go to high school. Recently married and fairly new to the community, Knudson and his wife, Kori, who is a physical therapist at RehabVisions, look forward to immersing themselves in this position as a benefit to that cause. We’re fresh in Dickinson, but we’ve enjoyed it so far and are excited to get to know more people through it, Knudson said. I grew up in a super small town of 1,000 residents and Dickinson is quite a bit bigger than that, but still has some small town qualities. Both me and my wife enjoyed it, especially as I was right next to the Badlands. Last year, Knudson gained his first experience as a head coach coaching the Dickinson Pee-Wee team and has held hockey camps in his hometown during the summer for the past three summers and will continue to do so this year. I want to bring a high level of energy and bring a mindset that we are here to have fun and get better every day, Knudson said. Hockey is unique because of the close-knit community in general. It’s a cool environment; Having hockey in common with someone or a group of people, you will likely see that person for the rest of your life. With plenty of time before the season kicks off in the fall, Knudson will be able to plan his season and connect with predecessor Takle to gain some wisdom as he has a rich history with the program. I’m excited to meet the girls, work with the other coaches and get things going, he added.

