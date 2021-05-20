Capitola bouldering hall opens its doors – Santa Cruz Sentinel

CAPITOLA Agility Boulders, a Central County rock climbing gym, opened this week.

A post on the gyms’ social media accounts shows a group of about 20 people, all masked in a group with their hands thrown up to celebrate the gym’s opening. All attendees were informed of the event through word of mouth.

There was a group of people coming in, a lot of new faces in the community and almost all of them we didn’t know, said co-founder Shirley Yang. (Later) all our family and friends came in, so we had that group support.

Starting Saturday, customers have the option to purchase a day pass, punch card, monthly subscription, or even an annual subscription from $ 10 to over $ 600. Discounts are available for special groups such as college students or members of the military to promote goodwill. promote.

Equipment rental is also available so those interested in climbing can do so safely and securely with climbing shoes and a chalk bag. Reservations, available on the website, are strongly encouraged due to ongoing COVID-19 operating restrictions.

The gym is not completely finished yet. A place to play table tennis dominates the space where yoga classes will eventually take place, once a yoga teacher is hired. Programming is still under development as the first summer camps for children take place in June. At one point, the owners try to bring it out indoors and use their back patio.

Still, the gym has come to life in the past year. Co-founder John Hester hopes it will become a home for personal friendship as mask mandates and social detachment begin to diminish.

If you have 600 friends on Facebook, that’s not (the same), Hester explained. When you come in and say nice climb, it becomes more of a community center or a village house, in the end I think our species is much better personal. We all miss it or need it.

Reach the top

The Yang and Hesters Bouldering and Obstacle Gym, at 1404 38th Ave. in Capitola, is finally ready for visitors after partners were just climbing the city’s grounds when the pandemic hit.

Two and a half years ago, we decided that we loved our climbing life so much that we wanted to create something of our own because we realized what it meant for our own life, Yang said.

They took the time when they couldn’t create the community they dreamed of, the driving force behind their decision to open a business in the industry together, after meeting climbing to plan and portray the story of how they got there .

The duo started an Instagram, @agilityboulders, which shows the establishment from initial design to final delivery.

We wanted to show this empty warehouse to the jetty that turns into this, Yang said.

Yang and Hester met in San Francisco, largely by accident. Hester joked with friends he normally practiced yoga with that one day he would start rock climbing. The first time Hester went he was enchanted by a small climbing room instead of the traditional rope climbing area at Mission Cliffs Gym, he never looked back.

The couple moved to Aptos, an area they knew from surfing, to share the magic in a new area. Hester, who has tried to make friends with surfing but had a harder time doing so than when climbing, hopes to bring that sense of support to those looking to catch a wave as well.

There is a beautiful fabric that creates climbing. I’ve traveled all over North America climbing and I’ve come around the corner to a little spot in Georgia and suddenly someone says, Hey, John, didn’t I climb with you (here)? Hester said. That experience is truly unique in this day and age. I think we were so paid and disintegrated, spend a lot of time on our devices. We miss the contact and share.

Lydia Run met Yang and Hester in town, but eventually moved for her job as a podiatrist. Their new location was Run’s own happy accident.

I try to come at least two to three days a week, it’s definitely just for fun, a hobby, Run said. I wish I could do it more when you have a bad day at work it’s the best. It’s a fun workout, but it also solves problems.

All are welcome

When someone enters the warehouse, they meet manager Galen Wangberg at the front desk. He is often flanked by the gym’s mascots, the puppies Mogli and Osiris who greet visitors as they look to the left and see fitness equipment that helps with finger power, to the right and see an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course and eventually at the front of the main course. appeal of specially designed climbing walls.

What Yang and Hester hope newcomers notice the most is a dashed circle illuminating the middle climbing wall. The stripes are rainbow, a sign that everyone, regardless of faith, is welcome.

We really wanted to create a gym that truly symbolized community and inclusivity, Yang said. It happened that the Black Lives (Matter) movement was happening and we (said) we were so happy to create something that really brings that out. Therefore we have (the circle).

Especially after the trauma many have experienced over the past year, Yang and Hester hope people will come to the gym to play.

Were people, let’s just talk and play together, Yang said. You can just be a kid again. You want to have fun and not take life so seriously.

For more information about the gym, visit agilityboulders.com.