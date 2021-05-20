Sports
EMU Football adds a few transfers
“We are super excited that Jarrett and I’Shawn are joining our football family,” said Creighton. “They will make us better on the field and they really fit our culture. Both are here now and have all summer to get to know our system.”
Paul, who attended Rutgers University, was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and No. 24 overall in New Jersey by Rivals.com. He scored 45 tackles (23 solo, 22 assist) in 23 career games for the Scarlet Knights before switching. In 2019, Paul was right in front of the team leader with 27 tackles to the pass. He collected a season-high 10 tackles against Boston College (Sept. 21) and led the team by eight stops and broke a pass at No. 20 Michigan (Sept. 28).
Stewart, a transfer from Oregon State University, was rated among the top 30 prospective clients in the state of Illinois by high school 247Sports. In three seasons with the Beavers, he played in two games during the 2019 campaign, made his collegiate debut against Cal Poly (September 14) and then took the field against Stanford (September 28).
Full biographies on each of the transfers are presented below.
With the season approaching, the EMU ticket office has announced the sale of ticket packages for 2021. There are six home games on the EMU schedule, the first of which will be played against Sint Franciscus (Pa) on Friday, September 3. Visit the official ticket page at EMUEagles.com for more information.
As always, keep visiting EMUEagles.com and follow @EMUFB on social media to stay up to date on all things EMU football.
Name Pos Ht Wt Class Residence – High school – Previous school
Jarrett Paul DB 6-0 213 Jr. Brooklyn, NY-Paramus Catholic-Rutgers
EMU: 2021: Joins the EMU football program as a transfer from Rutgers University …RUTGERS: 45 tackles notched (23 solo, 22 assist) in 23 career games for the Scarlet Knights …2019: Played in 11 games with eight starts in free safety … 44 tackles in total and one pass break-up … Tied for the team leader with 27 tackles to the pass … Three tackles notched in the win over Liberty (10 / 26) … In on seven stops against No. 20 Minnesota (10/19) … Picked up six tackles in Indiana (10/12) … led the team by eight stops and broke a pass at No. 20 Michigan (9/28) … Collected a season-high 10 tackles against Boston College (9/21) … Added three stops at No. 20 Iowa (9/7) … Four tackles recorded in the first collegiate start against Massachusetts (8/30) …2018: Played in all 12 games … Saw special teams action … A tackle against Northwestern (10/20) … Made college debut in the season opener against Texas State (9/1) …HIGH SCHOOL: Coached by Dan Sabella at Paramus Catholic … Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Senior season ended with 23 solo tackles (35 in total) and 1.5 tackles-for-loss … Honorable mention All- Metro in 2017 by News12 Varsity … Advance to Non-Public Group 4 NJSIAA Championship Semi-Finals … Rated No. 24 Overall Recruit in New Jersey by Rivals.com … 17 tackles recorded as junior. .. Top-rated 2018 cornerback in New Jersey according to 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … Named to Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Team …IN PERSON: First and last name: Jarrett Paul… Son of Robert and Sharon Paul … Has a brother, Robert Paul Jr … Communications major.
I am Shawn Stewart WR 5-10 172 Jr. Bolingbrook, Illinois-Bolingbrook-Oregon State
EMU: 2021: Joins the EMU football program as a transfer from Oregon State University …STATE OF OREGON: 2020: Did not appear in games …2019: Played in two games. Made his collegiate debut against Cal Poly (9/14) then played against Stanford (9/28) … 2018: Didn’t play, used his redshirt … participated in Oregon State program prior to start of spring practices …HIGH SCHOOL: Played for Head Coach John Ivlow as a Raider … Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports … Earned all-state and all-league honors during his career … Ranked among the top 30 prospects in the state of Illinois by 247Sports … Graduated in December 2017 and arrived at Oregon State in time for spring training in 2018 … Broke his ankle as a sophomore and made a comeback for the last three games of that season …IN PERSON: Full name: I’Shawn Davionte Stewart … Son of Sequitia and Ira Stewart … Has a brother, I’Marion, and a sister, I’laya … Communications major.
