EMU Football adds a few transfers

Eastern Michigan University Head soccer coach continued to add to his roster for the upcoming 2021 campaign as the Eagles added a pair of "Power 5" transfers to the schedule today, May 19. Defensive back and wide receiver join 25 others who previously signed.

“We are super excited that Jarrett and I’Shawn are joining our football family,” said Creighton. “They will make us better on the field and they really fit our culture. Both are here now and have all summer to get to know our system.”

Paul, who attended Rutgers University, was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and No. 24 overall in New Jersey by Rivals.com. He scored 45 tackles (23 solo, 22 assist) in 23 career games for the Scarlet Knights before switching. In 2019, Paul was right in front of the team leader with 27 tackles to the pass. He collected a season-high 10 tackles against Boston College (Sept. 21) and led the team by eight stops and broke a pass at No. 20 Michigan (Sept. 28).

Stewart, a transfer from Oregon State University, was rated among the top 30 prospective clients in the state of Illinois by high school 247Sports. In three seasons with the Beavers, he played in two games during the 2019 campaign, made his collegiate debut against Cal Poly (September 14) and then took the field against Stanford (September 28).

Full biographies on each of the transfers are presented below.

