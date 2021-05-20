Sports
UW Badgers Men’s Hockey Retains Success After Winning Season | WFRV Local 5
Cole Caufield will make his NHL playoff debut tomorrow night, and the Wisconsin native was a major reason for the Badgers’ success last season.
(WFRV) – When Tony Granato was hired to take over the Wisconsin hockey program in 2016, most fans thought it would be an instant fix to Madison success. In his first season, the former NHL All-Star and coach led the Badgers to a winning record, but after three consecutive losing seasons, some wondered if he was headed for a make-or-break campaign since they hadn’t been to an NCAA tournament since 2014. His team responded with a season of 20 wins and a playoff berth. year.
Our culture has really changed and it has taken a while for the culture to grow and really get where we want it. It’s just a shame we had the COVID year this year, so hopefully a lot of people got to see it on TV, said Mark Osiecki, Badger’s Assistance Head Coach. But they just couldn’t see it firsthand and feel the excitement in the building. To be able to watch Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway do what they did this year? I mean you go up and down the roster and they were great to watch. It was really nice to be able to grow and build on what we have done this year.
Caufield, of Stevens Point, will make his NHL playoff debut when Montreal plays Toronto on Thursday night in game one of their opening series and Osiecki knows firsthand how special the Wisconsin native is.
Caufield is a homegrown player. You can watch him on TV and you can see certain things with the guys in the reruns, but you really don’t understand how much talent he has, Osiecki said. To be there in the building and see what he’s doing and see the small spaces that he can place himself in and not only that, but also to be able to see his speed and physical presence on the ice, it’s a special talent.
There’s no question how good Caulfield was at the college level and among his Badger teammates. He led the team with 52 points and 30 goals, which was more than double the next three players on the roster. And the Hobie Baker Prize winner scored four goals in the last month of the NHL regular season, including two match winners in overtime.
The one thing that you always question is goal management. And as you level up it’s such a sticking point where the goalkeepers are excellent and huge in size. They are incredibly smart and they understand the angles, but Cole? You just can’t learn what he’s doing. He finds that small space and places the puck in tight areas and spots where goalkeepers just can’t get there, Osiecki said. Cole really did grow up over his time in Madison. The first year was a growing year in which he had to grow up. And he became not only a great hockey player and a complete hockey player, but also a better person who was better in the locker room, and a better teammate. And that will bode well for him with Montreal.
Wisconsin lost its share of talent as a result of graduation and the NHL, but Osiecki loves his recurring roster, along with a freshman class that will allow them to make a serious run at a national championship.
We feel really good. We feel like our culture is set and Badger hockey is back to where it should be. I think badger pride and competition factor, Osiecki said. It’s fun to watch hockey with good players coming into the freshman group. They are just humble kids, hard workers and easy to coach, and not only that, but they are talented.
Osiecki will host his charity event on Saturday Casting4Kids that’s a fishing tournament that has raised more than $ 200,000 in its first two years of existence.
It’s been quite a journey with this thing and we just threw it together. I did a radio interview with a local guide and a friend of mine and off the air right after the interview we were talking, and I said hey are you interested in doing this fish charity event? The first year, we ended up raising more than $ 50,000 and didn’t know what we were doing, Osiecki said. Then we set up the dinner auction and after the second year we raised $ 160,000, and then COVID hit, so we scaled back a bit and had an online auction this year. The money will go to the American Family Childrens Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center. There is great hockey gear in the online auction, from Sydney Crosby to Jonathan Toews, along with baseball, basketball and football memorabilia. “
