Table Tennis – The inclusive sport that keeps on growing





‘This sport is for everyone’ – a phrase often used, but once dug in, it doesn’t necessarily have to be true. In the case of table tennis, however, the term is completely correct. The sport is constantly growing in Ireland with over 50 clubs and is supported by a group of very passionate individuals. Jing Yi Graham is the female lead coordinator at Table Tennis Ireland but is well established in all areas of their participation endeavors.After 15 years at Table Tennis Ulster as Junior Development Officer, Director of Coaching and then High Performance Coach, she switched to the national setup. While Ireland’s presence on the international scene may be small, it is by no means unimportant. We’ve improved over the years, she explains. Have you ever thought of trying out table tennis? Check out our Q&A with player and coach Mia O’Rahilly Egan for more information. @Table tennis @iresport https://t.co/KnysEsibz1 – Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 18, 2021 This is a long-term development, the player path. We have some very talented male and female players in Ireland. Sophie Earley is number one in Europe in her age group, she is a cadet. Owen Cathcart is now also a junior. But because of COVID, they haven’t really played at international events in the past year. Colin Judge is trying to compete in the Paralympics this year. “Those are all role models for other players.” Judge, in particular, was very candid about the positive impact table tennis has had on his life. Born with three missing limbs, a sports career might not have been predicted in his future, but that all changed when he was introduced to table tennis. He spoke to Pundit Arena before and explained how the sport changed his life. “As a 13 year old boy I really struggled with my disability, I was in a healthy school, I had a lot of good friends but felt I couldn’t really identify with them. I suppose I was quite jealous of what they could do. I wasn’t really aware of my disability over the years, but it really became clear when they were doing rugby and a lot of other things I couldn’t do. Table tennis has changed my life. It was the first time that I had a passion and a drive, something that made me realize that despite all the things I couldn’t do, I could do a lot. The reason I love table tennis is because it is a sport in which I can participate without limits. I can compete at a pretty high level here in Ireland, and I’ve always wanted to and I never wanted to let my disability get in the way of what I could achieve, and table tennis really taught me that. “There is more than one way to do something, and you can use what you have to your advantage.” The accessibility of table tennis is a major draw for the sport. No matter your age, no matter your physical ability, no matter your gender, you can pick up a bat and participate. And it’s a selling point that Table Tennis Ireland likes to highlight. Table tennis is one of the sports that does not cost you much. It is very cost effective, I know that many sports can be very expensive to play, continues Graham.

Table tennis is available for all ages. You don’t have to be very young to start, you can participate at any age. For health purposes only. We were doing a program and people with no background came in to play and what they said was that it was actually recommended by their doctors to pick up table tennis because it improves their balance and reflexes. So they were actually referred by their doctors. Table tennis for young people really helps you focus and relieve the stress of school and all the other aspects of life that put you under pressure. When you come to play table tennis you can just forget about it and enjoy it and make friends. “ Not only doctors see the positive effects of table tennis, but schools too. And Table Tennis Ireland’s various schools and young leadership programs have provided very positive feedback. “Before COVID we had two different programs. One of them was primary schools, we did road shows. We worked with local partnerships, we did road shows to introduce table tennis to primary school children. Most schools don’t have tables, but we use their desks and dining tables and the kids loved it. We follow this up by training the teachers or multisport coaches in the partnership. The first year I was involved, we qualified over 60 coaches. We give a four-week course, followed by the teachers and multisport coaches. The other one we had was the Youth Leadership Program. This was provided for the preparatory year students. So again, it was learning basic table tennis skills and making them feel like they can play sports. A lot of girls feel Oh, I’m not sporty, and I can’t. But we actually have a t-shirt with the Girls Can logo. So it has built their trust. “ The COVID-19 pandemic ended most sports activities across the country, but while they couldn’t meet in person, a little creative innovation allowed table tennis to continue uninterrupted at home. Table tennis is for everyone. There is table tennis for every age group. Table tennis is one of the few sports that you can play at home, it doesn’t require a big arena or hall, you can just play at home and that’s why we organized TT At Home to encourage people to play at a dining table, at a table. desk and get creative with bats and balls and nets. Just to help people be physically active and mentally positive, especially in these difficult times. “ For more information on how to participate in table tennis, visit https://tabletennisireland.ie/

