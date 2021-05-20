Sports
How Kevin Pillar Unified the Major League Baseball Community
By Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Columnist
Kevin Pillar is not a famous man. He’s a tough guy. He’s not a superstar on the New York Mets, but he’s one of the group, a valued member of both the squad and the clubhouse, a man he trust for his commitment, wise words, and example.
He has a career .262 batter, and he is a friend to many. It’s been like that everywhere he’s played during a Major League Baseball career that was on his fifth stop, even in places where his stay was short.
That’s part of the reason an incident that would have been frightening and shocking no matter who it happened to reverberated even more strongly this week. Pillar, 32, has unknowingly put baseball behind him.
The Mets outfielder was ready to face Atlanta Braves-pitcher Jacob Webb in the top of the seventh inning on Monday when Webb uncorked a 95 mph fastball but lost control of it. It flew high and in, an unstoppable rocket that landed right on the face of Pillar and immediately dropped it into the sand.
Blood spurted from his nose, which has been broken in several places and requires surgery. A bewildered silence fell over Atlantas Truist Park. There was so much blood they had to decontaminate the ground. It was terrifying.
When it became clear that Pillar, while clearly a long way from OK, was able to leave the field of play on his own, baseball took a breath. Messages of support came in. The days since have provided an opportunity for reflection and some serious ongoing concern.
Baseball remains a sport that is both time-honored and utterly modern. The traditions and customs of the game remain rooted and revered, but certain elements of how it is played evolve at warp speed. Strikeouts have been on the rise as crypto, with the exception that strikeouts have not tanked this week. Pitchers are throwing harder than ever, and the desire for extra speed is unprecedented.
And because of that, batters are hit more often. The hit-by-pitch rate is now a maximum of 0.46 per game, the highest figure in the modern era. That represents a 28% increase from 2017 and correlates with an increase in the number of pitchers who can throw an average fastball of at least 95 mph, which is 22% of the leagues’ arms.
When a ball hits a batter, contact is often mild or incidental. But not always.
“Not everything [pitches] crushing noses, touching cheekbones, or injuring wrists, ” wrote USA TODAYs Gabe Lacques. “But baseball is a game that is largely likely, there is a growing concern that more players could end up in ambulances instead of shaking it off and strolling there first.”
Lacques spoke with Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, who admitted yelling at television while watching the Mets-Braves game at home. He was certainly not alone. Even if you watch it during playback, knowing what’s going to happen, you cringe.
There are different parts of the story. There’s Webb, the unlucky pitcher who meant no harm and was visibly shocked by what happened.
“This is the first time I’ve seen an incident like this,” Webb told reporters. ‘It is difficult. You never want to hurt a fellow competitor. It is certainly difficult to move forward. ‘
He and Pillar met and texted, with the batter assuring the man whose fireball broke him open that there is no sick feeling.
“I’m almost more concerned about him than I am,” said Pillar. “I saw his reaction. I know how difficult that can be when someone feels responsible for someone who gets hurt.”
Then there is the impact on baseball in general. Hitters wouldn’t be human if they weren’t influenced by what they see. The Pillar incident follows the Phillies Bryce Harper being hit on the cheekbone by a recent lightning bolt from the St. Louis Cardinals left-wing Genesis Cabrera.
Managers increasingly seem to think that something must be done. Nobody knows exactly what. Is it down to protective equipment measures or more subtle tweaks to do with how teams interact with their business systems? Simply put, pitchers are raised faster and more is required of them. Accuracy will be affected in such scenarios. Good luck finding a solution for that.
The final piece to this week’s puzzle is Pillar, who has carried his condition bravely and has become truly loved in the sport as a result.
On Tuesday, Pillar marched into the clubhouse and said he wanted to play. The Mets won’t let him, of course, and he’s now on the 10-day injured list. But hell will probably be back sometime in June, maybe wearing a protective mask.
The season is still young, but that one dramatic moment has brought the sport a lot to do. Pillars injury is a warning and a recognition that baseball is a great, but not a soft sport.
There are issues to address, ongoing concerns to hopefully resolve, and, thanks to Pillar, a reminder that despite all its competitive brutality, baseball cares about itself.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
