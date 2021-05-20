South Carolina Athletics plans 100% capacity for 2021 football season





(GamecocksOnline) – The South Carolina Athletics Department, in consultation with local and university health officials, is currently planning full capacity and tailgating at Williams-Brice Stadium for the fall football season 2021. Masks are no longer needed at Gamecock’s home football games. “Nothing beats Gamecock Game Day and we are delighted to welcome all of our big fans back to Williams-Brice Stadium,” said athletics director Ray Tanner. “Fans will be able to enjoy all the game day traditions as in previous years.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic had to reduce the number of seats for the 2020 season, many Gamecock fans have been unable to occupy the four new club spaces that have been added. for the season, offering access to air conditioning, full bar and other fan-friendly amenities for over 8,000 customers per game. The 2021 football season ticket plan includes a recovery fee at the 2010 price of $ 320 plus an appropriate seat donation. The special one-year price of $ 320 for the season is the same price as the last year of head coach Shane Beamer’s first stop in Colombia in 2010 and is available on orders through June 25. “When Williams-Brice Stadium is full, there is no greater home advantage in college football,” said Coach Beamer. “I look forward to running with our team into 2001 to a stadium full of loud, passionate Gamecock fans.” are available for both new and renewal accounts. Due to ongoing financial challenges, donors have the option to convert the discounted amount into a donation towards the COVID Resilience Fund. Seat selection for season ticket holders begins June 2 and continues through 25 June. The parking selection for season ticket holders starts from July 12 to July 30. The renewal deadline for holders of a Gamecock football subscription is Friday, May 21, while football subscriptions are also on sale, including the four new club rooms and new box boxes. com / footballtickets / for more information on football 2021.

