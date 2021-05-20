Hereford program tries to add to a memorable year

The Hereford Whitefaces won the District 3-4A team tennis championship in the fall of 2019. Sometime after that, Herd coach Cody Crouch was cleaning the office and found a plaque of the program’s last district title before that time in 1995.

My, how times have changed.

This fall, Hereford won the Class 4A state championship in team tennis, and this week four members of that team are back at the UIL state tournament with plans to take home more trophies.

Luis Avila in boys ‘singles, K’Linda Mason in girls’ doubles and Victoria Betzen and Nicky Villalovos in mixed doubles in San Antonio on Thursday. In October, they helped Hereford get past nemesis Vernon in the regional team tennis finals, before defeating Kaufman and Boerne to win the state.

“I knew if we could ever get past Vernon, we could win the whole thing,” Crouch said. “But to actually win (regionally) against Vernon was … Sometimes I still think back and think, ‘Is this for real? From Hereford, Texas?’

“I started eight years ago and we won six games in my first year. It took me a long time to even win a record, and everything came together (this year). A special year, a special team.”

The Whitefaces and Lady Whitefaces can make it even more special this weekend. The UIL individual tennis tournaments start on Thursday at three locations in San Antonio.

Betzen and Villalovos are 26-7 in mixed doubles this spring. In singles for boys, Avila is 36-9 for the school year, 16-8 in the spring, and in singles for girls, Mason is 20-10 this spring.

The COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the spring 2020 post-season. Two years ago, Villalovos and Betzen went to state in singles and lost in the first round.

The Golden Spread is well represented in San Antonio. Amarillo Highly qualified four doubles teams for the Class 5A competition. Region I-5A champions Ryan Manchee and Taylor Vigil are joined in boys’ doubles by their Sandies teammates, Andy Earthman and Kelton Brown.

Jackson Harwell, a boys doubles state finalist two years ago with Tauber Short, will try to make a noise this year in the mixed doubles draw with Eleanor Archer. They won the Region I-5A title, as did Gracie Polster and Morgan Rose’s Amarillo High girls double tandem.

Canyon senior Bryce Ware will try to win his second state championship. Two years ago, Ware and Asher Melton won it all in the boys’ doubles. Ware is back in singles, where he had a 24-0 record in the fall and is 26-3 this spring.

“He has beaten all the players in Amarillo and Lubbock, the best singles players, and he has worked hard,” said Canyon coach John Gonzales. “He’s dedicated and focused and he’s just ready to start playing. It’s going to be a challenge, but I know he can take the challenge and he’s prepared and he’s ready.”

Also making a second trip to the state tournament is Canyon senior Aubrey Thomas, who lost with Taren Wells in the girls’ 4A semi-finals two years ago and qualified as a Region I-4A runners-up with Kelsey Braudt this year. The Lady Eagles duo is 24-8 this spring.

“Aubrey is our net player with touch and finesse,” said Gonzales, “and Kelsey is kind of our powerful player with strong first serve and great overheads.”

All three Canyon players at the state are seniors, seniors whose 2020 post-season was taken away by the pandemic.

“I’m happy to see that they have stayed focused,” said Gonzales. “And although their season was taken from them last year, they stayed focused and kept their goal of making it to the state and now trying to win a state championship.”

Among others who qualified as the Region I-5A runners-up were Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner in boys’ singles and Randall’s Carson Dyess and Brecklyn McMinn in mixed doubles.

OWL STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Thursday Friday

at San Antonio

Qualifying tournaments

CLASS 5A

at Northside Tennis Center

Boys Singles: Ethan Ruppanner, Tascosa.

Boys Doubles: Andy Earthman-Kelton Brown, Amarillo High; * Ryan Manchee-Taylor Vigil, Amarillo High.

Girls Doubles: * Gracie Polster-Morgan Rose, Amarillo High.

Mixed Doubles: Brecklyn McMinn-Carson Dyess, Randall; * Jackson Harwell-Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High.

CLASS 4A

Thursday: at Annemarie Tennis Center

Friday: at Northside Tennis Center

Boys Singles: Luis Avila, Hereford; Bryce Ware, Canyon.

Singles for Girls: K’Linda Mason, Hereford.

Girls Doubles: Kelsey Braudt-Aubrey Thomas, Canyon

Mixed doubles: Victoria Betzen-Nicky Villalovos, Hereford.

CLASS 2A

at Blossom Tennis Center

Boys Singles: Erik Escapita, Sunray.

CLASS 1A

at Blossom Tennis Center

Boys Singles: Camden Sperry, Happy.

Boys doubles: Trent Gerber-Luke Betzen, Nazareth.

Singles for Girls: Sydni Middleton, Happy; Ali Friemel, groom.

Mixed Doubles: Carson Heiman-Harley Gerber, Nazareth.